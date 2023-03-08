5 Xbox Features That Will Change The Way You Game

The Xbox Series X|S has overtaken the gaming world with its next-generation console experience and impressive capabilities. While many of its features are well-known, several hidden gems can change how you game. These features range from increased accessibility options to advanced audio settings elevating your gaming.

For example, remapping your controller is a seldom-used feature that allows you to change the button layout on your Xbox Wireless Controller to suit your playing style better. It is handy for gamers who have a specific preference regarding their controller layout.

Another feature you can try is Quick Resume. It lets you pick up where you left off in a game or app, even after restarting your console. It benefits those who like to switch between games or apps and is made possible by the next-generation solid-state drive (SSD) powering the Series X|S.

The Xbox Accessibility Features are also worth exploring, as they offer a range of options that make gaming more accessible to people with disabilities. These options include everything from customizable controllers to closed captioning, ensuring gamers enjoy their favorite games without barriers.

Lastly, if you're into upping your game's audio, Dolby Atmos is another little-known feature that has the potential to boost your audio experience. In addition, you can adjust your broader audio levels to create the perfect mix from gaming and audio apps like Spotify. These advanced audio settings offer an immersive experience that makes you feel like you're there.