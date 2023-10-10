PlayStation 5 Slims Down Just In Time For The Holidays
Ever since the PlayStation 5 first came out, many fans have theorized that a slimmer and perhaps slightly more powerful version of the console would eventually be released. Sony has done this with every home console since the PS2. These slimmer PlayStation models have always served as a bridge between console generations, encouraging some hardcore gamers to upgrade. While also giving those watching on the sidelines at the console's launch a reason to finally buy in and take advantage of all the titles that have been waiting in the wings.
Now, it seems that the time has finally come. Senior Director of SIE Content Communications Sid Shurman has just announced on the official PlayStation Blog that the PS5 Slim will launch in November — just in time for the holiday season. Not only does this address one of the major complaints fans have had about the original PS5 – that it is simply too big –but the company is also making other changes. It seems that Sony has made a few other modifications to the design and added a few extra features to boot.
Slim and modular
Sony has made a lot of major changes in the console's overall design. "The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30% and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models," Shurman wrote. "There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte." The design still allows the console to keep the original PS5's silhouette recognizably from the same generation. However, the new model is also distinct enough that you would be able to tell them apart at a glance.
There are still two variations of this model. There is a version that comes with a disk that will sell for $499.99 and one that is digital only, which will sell for $449.99. One big change that Sony has made, however, is that the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 is now modular. That means users who wish to purchase the digital edition of the console now will be able to separately purchase the disk drive later for an additional $79.99. These new models will also come with a metal ringed stand for mounting the slim consoles horizontally.
Finally, PlayStation also promises new console covers coming in early 2024, including "an all-matte Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver." PS5 Console Covers prices will start at $54.99, with additional colors coming later.