PlayStation 5 Slims Down Just In Time For The Holidays

Sony has made a lot of major changes in the console's overall design. "The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30% and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models," Shurman wrote. "There are four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte." The design still allows the console to keep the original PS5's silhouette recognizably from the same generation. However, the new model is also distinct enough that you would be able to tell them apart at a glance.

There are still two variations of this model. There is a version that comes with a disk that will sell for $499.99 and one that is digital only, which will sell for $449.99. One big change that Sony has made, however, is that the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 is now modular. That means users who wish to purchase the digital edition of the console now will be able to separately purchase the disk drive later for an additional $79.99. These new models will also come with a metal ringed stand for mounting the slim consoles horizontally.

Finally, PlayStation also promises new console covers coming in early 2024, including "an all-matte Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection colors in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver." PS5 Console Covers prices will start at $54.99, with additional colors coming later.