10 Of The Most Expensive MSI Gaming Products Available Today
As one of the biggest tech brands out there, MSI appeals to both casual PC builders and die-hard enthusiast gamers. While those with smaller budgets might be more interested in knowing if MSI mechanical keyboards are any good, those with money to spare will likely want to see how far the company's products can go. Luckily, whether you're after a powerful pre-built PC or individual components, you'll have plenty of options to choose from. The most expensive MSI gaming products available today are able to pack a great punch when it comes to performance.
With the recent announcement of the NVidia's RTX 50 series, MSI's gaming lineup will likely have even more expensive products in just a couple of weeks. To keep things simple, though, this article will simply look at what's listed on MSI's official U.S. store webpage as of early January 2025. This should provide some interesting insight as to how much prices will shift in the coming months, especially with new products and U.S. tariffs potentially driving up the top-end's overall cost immensely.
Laptop: Titan 18 HX
The Titan 18 HX is MSI's most expensive laptop and the company's most expensive gaming product. Its MSRP sits at around $5,400, putting it far above countless other high-end gaming systems from other companies. It makes an effort to justify this price with top-of-the-line components — including an RTX 4090 graphics card — and it even comes in a special bundle with various games and tech accessories. Combine that with its impressive 4K 120Hz display and it's not hard to see why this behemoth can stand alongside the best rated MSI gaming laptops.
Even this laptop might be surprised in performance and price before long. A new version of the Titan 18 HX featuring Nvidia's 50 series graphics cards was announced at CES 2025 not too long ago, and the 5090 alone can bump up a laptop's price by nearly $3,000. This newer version will also include Intel's latest Ultra CPU while retaining the original Titan's fantastic screen, so you can likely expect this modern iteration to retain its title as the priciest MSI gaming laptop.
Desktop: Vision Elite RS
While its power and price aren't as staggering as the Titan 18 HX, the MSI Vision Elite RS is still one of the most powerful pre-built Windows computers available. At a base price of around $3,900, it includes very similar specs to the Titan 18 HX, though the 4090 is swapped out for a 4080 Super in this instance. It can still handle itself just fine for high-res gaming, and the fact that it's a desktop means you can take advantage of upgrades later on. If you purchased this computer for yourself and swapped out its components for even better ones, you could easily make the Vision Elite RS into MSI's most expensive gaming product all on your own.
This desktop doesn't come with any bundled accessories for its price outside of a keyboard and mouse, so you'll have to get a monitor separately. Many of the individual components used are also available on MSI's store, so you could purchase those separately and potentially build your own "Vision Elite RS" at a much lower cost. Tower PCs are much more free-form than portable systems, even if they come with the caveat of being anchored to one place at a time.
Handheld: Claw 8 AI
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is unique in its status as a handheld gaming device, though it can still functionally act as a PC all on its own. It's also a bit more difficult to rank amongst its competitors thanks to its use of unspecified Intel Arc Graphics, though this specific version of the Claw — priced at around $900 — has a more powerful processor than many of its predecessors. It also has higher storage capacity and Wi-Fi 7 to put itself above the Claw 7 AI+, which is just $100 cheaper. The shell is also different, providing a smoother grip that some users might find easier to hold.
The Claw 8 AI+ is an extremely new product — at time of writing, it's a little under a week away from its January 15, 2025 release date. As a result, it's likely going to be the most expensive handheld from MSI for a while. Few handhelds have the power to keep up with dedicated desktops or laptops today, as even Asus needs a separate $2,000 dock to let its ROG Ally compete in the top end. If you want the best handheld MSI has to offer, the Claw 8 is going to be your pick for the foreseeable future.
Monitor: MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED
These days, even the cheapest 4K monitors from major brands are very competitive, with sub-$200 options that provide great picture quality and high refresh rates. Once you get to different panel types, though, top-tier OLED displays are still only really available to those with pretty deep pockets. This is especially true with the MSI MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED display, one of only two ultrawide curved OLED monitors in the company's lineup. Both of these monitors are usually around $1,100, but you're unlikely to find this one on sale at lower prices than the other.
On top of the unique panel and DQHD resolution, this monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate. Its lesser variant, the 491CQP, only goes as high as 144Hz. The 491CQPX also has greater stand adjustability and heightened clarity thanks to a better Vesa ClearMR rating. The fact that it's not 4K might turn some people away, but considering the massive size and impressive capabilities, the 491CQPX might be a viable alternative to multi-monitor setups all on its own.
Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X
MSI is a strong contender as one of the best major graphics card brands. Part of that reputation is due to how far the company goes in turning top-end cards into even more powerful beasts, such as with its GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X. On top of being the most powerful graphics card outside of the upcoming 50 series, this version is also water-cooled, allowing it to push out even more performance than it could with air alone. Even if it doesn't result in much higher speeds than standard 4090 cards, you'll never have to worry about it overheating unless something breaks.
Of course, MSI is already planning on making a Suprim Liquid version of the RTX 5090. This is almost certain to be more expensive in the long run, though exact pricing hasn't been announced at the time of writing this article. But because of its high price of entry and the 4090's end of production, you might have a hard time finding this version of the Suprim Liquid in the first place. If you want to spend nearly $2,000 on a future-proof graphics card, the 50 series will likely soon be your only choice outside of buying secondhand options.
Motherboard: MEG Godlike
When it comes to MSI's top-of-the-line motherboards, pricing gets a little tricky. The best MSI motherboard for gaming is absolutely the Godlike, but your actual options might vary due to the alternative chipsets. On the company's store, the most expensive choice is the MEG Z790 at a base price of $1,200. The Z890 should be more expensive, but it isn't available on MSI's website — and it can be found in other storefronts for around $100 less.
If you're going with an AMD CPU, your only option is the MEG X870E Godlike for $1,100. All of these motherboards feature high-end power delivery to support overclocking and a wide array of I/O options, with the X870E version having around 15 USB ports available on its back. These are pretty much the most expensive motherboards you'll find even outside of MSI's lineup, so it's not like you have a wide array of alternatives for the best of the best.
Case: MEG Maestro 700L PZ
Few are probably willing to spend more money on their PC case than other components, but MSI decided to appeal to those people with the MEG Maestro 700PL PZ. This $400 case breaks multiple conventions, thanks to its massive glass view and dual chamber design, allowing pretty much any build inside it to look good even without great cable management. It only supports vertically-mounted GPUs, though you'll have to personally swap out a case bracket to get that support. At the very least, you don't have to worry about which motherboard you use, as it supports all standard form factors up to E-ATX.
This case is the same one used for MSI's Vision Elite RS, but it doesn't come with any pre-installed fans on its own. However, it does manage to include decent I/O with a USB-C port and a built-in graphics card stand. You'll have plenty of options for radiator mounts as well, so if you want to take advantage of that for both your CPU and GPU, you won't run out of space anytime soon. $400 might seem steep for what's simply a huge box of metal and glass, but the convenience it offers will surely please avid PC builders.
Power Supply: MEG Ai1300P
While MSI doesn't reach the highest rank when looking at major power supply brands, it still offers some strong competition with its most powerful options. The MEG Ai1300P is its flagship PSU, boasting a whopping 1,300 watts with all of the modern features and certifications you could ask for. Price around $360, this unit costs nearly double what you might expect from 1,000W alternatives. In fact, the company's MAG A1250GL supports 1,250W of power, yet its base price only reaches about $220.
The main reasons for this massive increase in price are connectivity and efficiency. The MEG PSU has a couple more SATA and PCIe connectors, and it's rated at 80 plus platinum, which puts it on a higher level when compared to the MAG's 80 plus gold rating. It might not make too much difference in the long run, but if you're already going all-out on your build, you might as well do what you can to save a couple of bucks on your electricity bills.
Cooler: MPG Coreliquid D360
The average consumer might have some trouble deciding on air cooling vs liquid cooling, but there's only one real choice at the top end — and only one choice supported by MSI in the first place. The MPG Coreliquid D360 is the company's most expensive CPU cooler at around $250. As the name suggests, it's a water-cooled powerhouse, with a radiator featuring three 120-millimeter fans. It's also one of the few coolers to support a great deal of customization, as it includes a small IPS display on the pump block. You can view temperatures or even play videos on it, letting you add a more personal touch to your final build beyond RGB lighting.
Thanks to its size and status as a liquid cooler, the Coreliquid D360 supports pretty much any gaming-focused CPU you could throw at it. You can even get some great overclocking performance out of it. But when looking at the company's other cooling options, it's clear that you're mostly just paying for the extra customization options. The MAG Coreliquid E360 is over $100 cheaper without the bonus of a screen, so if price ends up being a concern, this will mostly come down to whether you want that extra unique flair.
SSD: Spatium M580 4TB
The Spatium M580 is MSI's most powerful solid state drive, and its 4TB model is the most expensive version, at around $550. This is primarily due to its Gen5 interface, which allows it to read and write over 10GB per second during normal use. Its massive storage capacity is also an obvious upside, especially since that gives it a rating of 3,000 TBW. In other words, you'd have to completely fill it around 750 times before it fails, as long as it doesn't break down from other technical issues beforehand.
Additionally, the Spatium M580 comes with a massive heatsink. This can actually be a detriment in certain contexts since many motherboards — including the various MEG Godlikes — use their own heatsinks to cool NVMe drives like this one, potentially complicating the install process. It's not something you can't work around, but Gen5 SSDs pretty much require some sort of cooling solution due to how much power they draw. If you're installing the Spatium M580 into a device that doesn't already have one, you better hope its heatsink will fit without any clearance issues.