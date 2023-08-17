Major Power Supply Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Power supplies, also known as PSUs (power supply units), are one of the most important components of a PC build. It supplies power to all of the components, and it's also tasked with handling things like transient spikes in high-power components like graphics cards. You can find a power supply for almost any occasion. Most don't go lower than 300W unless it's for a special use case. On the high end, you can find them as high as 2000W or even higher, which is completely unnecessary for most consumer-oriented PCs.

So, where does one start looking? There are a variety of power supply manufacturers. Most of them have at least a few different power supply products. It's not difficult to find reviews of any specific power supply, but there is less information in regard to brands as a whole. It's not recommended to shop by brands specifically, as all brands can have the occasional clunker. In general, cheap PSUs are of lower quality no matter which brand you buy from.

The good news is that there really is no such thing as a bad power supply brand anymore, so you can still buy a power supply from essentially any brand and have a good experience. Here is a list of the major power supply brands ranked from worst to best based on warranties, where the parts come from, and overall selection.