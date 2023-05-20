What Power Supply Do You Need For RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards?

Nvidia's latest graphics cards are here, but are you ready for the upgrade? Readying your wallet is one thing because they all cost a pretty penny, but there's also an added cost that many of us overlook — buying a new power supply unit (PSU). Can you upgrade your PC right away, or do you need to spend more money on a better PSU? Let's find out.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series, which utilizes the Ada Lovelace architecture, contains some of Nvidia's most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs). With high-end models such as the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 alongside more midrange offerings along the lines of the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4060, there's plenty for gamers to get excited about — but upgrades aren't always straightforward. Swapping your GPU often means ponying up for various other hardware upgrades.

In the case of Nvidia's RTX 40 series, there are a few things to consider before you shell out your hard-earned cash on a brand-new graphics card. We'll explore them below and help you choose the power supply that suits your particular setup.