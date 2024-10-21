The Cheapest 4k Monitors From Every Major Brand

As graphics cards become more powerful and high-end monitors receive massive price cuts, high-fidelity displays are quickly becoming more common in the average household. The first 4K displays that also had a high refresh rate were originally priced at a staggering $2,000 for anyone in the U.S., but those specs are now possible to get at less than half of the cost. While 1080p is still the most popular monitor resolution, getting a picture with nicer quality doesn't have to break your bank account. In fact, most major brands have at least one 4K monitor priced under $500.

While there is a difference between 4K and UHD, most monitors make no distinction between the two labels, with pretty much all of them simply having the latter's resolution at 3840x2160. That's the resolution this article will focus on for simplicity and clarity, without considering extra variables like ultrawide or curved displays. Those types of monitors are usually more expensive anyway, especially at higher resolutions, making them a poor choice for budget-minded buyers. MSRP will also be what defines the cheapest monitor for each brand, but if other monitors are known to get even lower thanks to sales, they'll be mentioned as well.