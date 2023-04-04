Major PC Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Personal computers continue to be as popular as ever. As potential buyers search for ways to maximize entertainment and productivity with new PCs, computer manufacturers are continuing to find ways to deliver more powerful machines with cutting-edge features at a lower price point. Even the culture of consumers building their own PCs for work and gaming has done little to slow down the market on pre-built PCs, even if year-over-year sales figures are down with the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror.

Despite these market fluctuations, the convenience of buying pre-built workstations and laptops will always appeal to consumers. Laptops continue to have a well-established place in the market thanks to their natural portability combined with consumers' desire for sleeker designs with more power. Pre-built desktops are also viable for those lacking the time, skills, or interest necessary to build their own PC by hand. However, buying a new PC is almost always a significant investment, so it is essential for consumers to know the strengths and weaknesses of some of the most prominent brands on the market before making a decision.

Here are 12 of the world's biggest and most visible PC brands ranked from worst to best.