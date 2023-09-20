5 Of The Best 4K Monitors To Take Your Gaming To The Next Level
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to gaming, your monitor is almost as important as your computer. Having a high-end gaming PC won't mean a thing if you don't have a matching monitor to handle all those frames that your computer is able to generate, after all. And if you have a decent computer, you could be playing at 4K resolution, which is the current gold standard. At 4K, you get plenty of screen real estate, sharper images and text, and top-notch imagery to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.
Up until recently, 4K monitors were somewhat of a rarity in the gaming world. You'd often see vibrant 4K televisions, but a monitor? They were few and far apart, and most of all, expensive. However, these days, it's safe to say that 4K monitors are on the rise, both in gaming and for productivity. They're still pricier than their 1440p or 1080p counterparts, but if your PC can handle it, it's definitely a worthy investment.
4K monitors are available across various panel types, sizes, and styles. You'll find curved, ultrawide, and flat screens; IPS, VA, mini-LEDs, OLEDs, and even TN panels; and of course, you'll find many different price ranges. Here are some of the best 4K monitors that are perfectly suited for gaming, across a range of budgets.
Dell S2721QS
Remember how we said that 4K monitors used to be an exclusive affair? Well, here's one great display that won't break the bank. In fact, it's cheaper than some of the best 144 Hz monitors with lower resolutions. This Dell monitor is fairly reasonably sized for a 4K display, measuring just 27 inches, which means that it'll comfortably fit onto just about any desk.
For gamers, it's a fairly modest monitor, but it can effectively double as a work display, so those who work from home will enjoy it. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz, which means that we can't recommend it if you're into esports games like "Fortnite" or "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." However, if you mostly play RPGs or indies, the refresh rate is everything you need to enjoy gaming. This is also supported by the use of an IPS panel, known for their vibrant colors and deep contrasts.
As far as 4K monitors go, the S2721QS is a pretty frills-free solution. The refresh rate is capped pretty low, but you're still getting a huge screen capable of delivering wonderfully sharp visuals. Moreover, it supports HDR10, boosting the color range and maximum brightness a little more. Seeing as it's only in the $300 range on Amazon, it's a steal for budget-oriented builds.
Gigabyte M32U
Gigabyte has its fingers in many cookie jars, be it Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, or top-notch gaming monitors. Their M32U model is one of your best options in terms of value. You're getting a really solid screen that performs at the high end and delivers a gaming experience worthy of a premium PC (or console, for that matter), but the price still stays within the reasonable range for a screen with specs such as this.
The Gigabyte M32U fixes the main problem with the Dell we talked about above — it boosts the refresh rate to a level that's more suitable for gamers, reaching a maximum of 144Hz. There's an IPS panel here too, which should deliver great viewing angles and contrast. The former is especially important when you consider the size of the screen — it's five inches bigger than the Dell, measuring 32 inches in total.
If you're a console gamer, this monitor is an easy go-to. It comes with HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning it's capable of delivering a seamless 4K gaming experience with 120Hz refresh rates when paired with a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X|S. It's a lot pricier than our first pick, but its price tag in the middle of the $600 range is reasonable when you consider the kind of quality you'll be getting.
Sony INZONE M9
For a mid-priced 4K monitor with solid gaming credentials, try the Sony INZONE M9, a 4K HDR display measuring 27 inches. This one won't need a wall mount — you can comfortably set it down on your desk, and the three-legged monitor stand is a secure solution that doesn't take up too much space.
Once again, the refresh rate is set to 144Hz, which is a common sweet spot for gamers these days. You can play immersive RPGs and fast-paced shooters without being held back by your monitor. Reviewers praise this monitor for decent color accuracy post-calibration, wide color range, and superb HDR performance.
The use of an HDMI 2.1 port makes it suitable for high-end graphics cards and Sony and Microsoft consoles. PlayStation gamers, especially, will benefit here, seeing as it's a Sony product. For instance, when paired with a PS5, you can use Auto HDR Tone Mapping to adjust HDR performance based on the title you're currently playing. Currently at $898 on Amazon, it's not the cheapest on the market, but it's a premium monitor with a strong focus on gaming.
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ
Go big or go home — that might have been the motto of Asus when it worked on the ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ, because this is one massive gaming monitor. Whether you're a console gamer or you prefer your trusty PC, this humongous 42-inch screen is bound to deliver one of the best gaming experiences you can get out of a monitor right now.
Previously mostly seen in TVs, OLED is becoming more common in gaming monitors, but it's still a bit of a rarity. Sure, you could always game on a similarly sized TV with an OLED panel, too — but it won't have the perks of a proper gaming monitor, which this Asus can deliver.
It has a 138Hz refresh rate and a 0.1 ms response time, so if you've ever wanted to play "PUBG" on a massive screen, now is your chance. Much like the Gigabyte described above, it also supports HDMI 2.1 connections, so Xbox and PlayStation gamers can rejoice. Many reviewers praise the visuals it can deliver, all thanks to the 4K HDR and ultra-bright OLED panel. It should come as no surprise that it's expensive. You can commonly find it at around $1,500, which is why we only recommend buying the PG42UQ for console gaming or for a high-end computer that can really make the most of it.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8
For those looking for supreme visuals combined with lightning-fast refresh rates, there's no better option than the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. The entire Odyssey Neo lineup is an impressive ode to gaming, and this is one of the models that does a good job of balancing things out to deliver a superb gaming experience to every title.
If you're a fan of esports games and you've racked up hundreds of hours in "Overwatch" or "Fortnite," this should be your go-to display, as it has a whopping 240Hz refresh rate. Going beyond 240Hz doesn't really make sense and isn't very noticeable, so this is as high as you need to go. The display itself measures 32 inches and is curved, with a 1000R curvature that ups the immersion to the max.
Unlike the other monitors on this list, this one has a VA panel, and it relies on mini-LED backlighting to provide top-notch picture quality. Thanks to its high contrast, you can expect great color reproduction and vibrant shades in every game. All of this comes at a price in the range of $999, which, while not cheap, is a pretty standard price for a high-end 4K monitor. Get this one if you want an unparalleled experience.