Fortnite Is So Big It's Going To The Olympics

"Fortnite," one of the most popular video games on the planet right now, has made it to the Olympic Esports Series later this year. The competition, which is going to be a part of the first-ever Olympics Esports Week happening in June, will mark the culmination of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 live finals. The event's organizers say the special archery setup in "Fortnite" for the esports extravaganza will "put the target aiming accuracy of sharp shooters to the test."

The Olympic Esports Series 2023 has partnered with Singapore's National Olympic Council (SNOC) to bring in a dozen players from different places that have made it to the top of the Fortnite Champion Series. To mark the occasion, a special International Shooting Sport Federation Island in "Fortnite" has been created that will also host the one-of-a-kind archery competition.

In the esports competition, the players will test their mettle against each other at sharpshooting on an island in "Fortnite." The competition is a part of the Olympic Esports Series 2023, which was created and managed by the same authority that oversees the Olympics events and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Challenge.

"Fortnite" is already one of the biggest games on the planet in terms of reach and financial draw. Adding it to the International Olympic Community-backed esports event will only give a huge impetus to the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 initiative, getting esports into the ranks of real Olympics sports categories down the road.