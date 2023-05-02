Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker, And Padme Arrive In Fortnite Just In Time For Star Wars Day
In a galaxy far, far away, "Fortnite" invites players to step back in time and immerse themselves in the world of "Star Wars" with another huge in-game event to commemorate Star Wars Day. (May the 4th be with you.) It's called "Find the Force," and will run through May 23, 2023.
Players can interact with holograms of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul to learn new Force abilities. These abilities are only accessible while wielding a lightsaber, and you'll get different actions depending on who you've trained with.
Obi-Wan teaches you to push players and objects away using the Force, Anakin teaches the reverse (pulling), and Darth Maul will allow you to lift any object from the environment and throw them at players. You'll also get increased sprint speed and double-jumping capabilities no matter who you train with.
In addition to lightsabers — which have seen some action in Fortnite before, but not with such diverse capabilities — the event introduces the DC-15 Blaster, an assault rifle obtainable from Republic Chests you'll find scattered throughout the island. The update will include minor balance changes, a healthy swatting of bugs, and control improvements for touchscreen mobile players that will reduce the button inputs needed to keep up with your squad. For those into "Star Wars" garb, there's plenty on offer for you, too.
How the rewards track works (and what you'll get for completing it)
"Find the Force" also features unique quests that allow players to unlock cosmetic rewards, including the coveted Clone Trooper Outfit. For those seeking additional rewards, the Premium Reward Track offers more for a small fee. Players can complete "Find the Force" quests to earn Galactic Reputation, which unlocks rewards. The more Galactic Reputation earned, the more rewards you unlock. You can earn 11 items without paying for the Premium track, culminating in the Coruscant Guard outfit.
The event also offers a Premium Reward Track upgrade that costs 1,000 V-Bucks. It offers 11 more unlockables, including a Darth Maul Outfit as the final reward. No time to complete a battle pass? The item shop will be loaded with skins you can purchase directly with V-Bucks, including Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, as well as the 501st Trooper and 212th Battalion Trooper.
"Find the Force" quests are divided into three main sets, each with 12 associated quests. Completing all sets earns players a Sith Holocron, and collecting three Sith Holocrons unlocks the Sith Infiltrator Glider. To top it off, players can unlock the Coruscant's Pride Wrap Discord reward one of two ways. You can use Discord's "Go Live and Screen Share" for 15 minutes or more, or complete the "Find the Force Discord" quest.
Go forth, Padawan, and make proud your side of the galactic fight, you will.