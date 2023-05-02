Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker, And Padme Arrive In Fortnite Just In Time For Star Wars Day

In a galaxy far, far away, "Fortnite" invites players to step back in time and immerse themselves in the world of "Star Wars" with another huge in-game event to commemorate Star Wars Day. (May the 4th be with you.) It's called "Find the Force," and will run through May 23, 2023.

Players can interact with holograms of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul to learn new Force abilities. These abilities are only accessible while wielding a lightsaber, and you'll get different actions depending on who you've trained with.

Obi-Wan teaches you to push players and objects away using the Force, Anakin teaches the reverse (pulling), and Darth Maul will allow you to lift any object from the environment and throw them at players. You'll also get increased sprint speed and double-jumping capabilities no matter who you train with.

In addition to lightsabers — which have seen some action in Fortnite before, but not with such diverse capabilities — the event introduces the DC-15 Blaster, an assault rifle obtainable from Republic Chests you'll find scattered throughout the island. The update will include minor balance changes, a healthy swatting of bugs, and control improvements for touchscreen mobile players that will reduce the button inputs needed to keep up with your squad. For those into "Star Wars" garb, there's plenty on offer for you, too.