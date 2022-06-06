Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 Serves Up A New Location And Darth Vader
The third chapter of Fortnite's Season 3 is finally here, and it brings a ton of new elements to the table. Let's unpack the big additions first. The fresh season introduces a new location called Reality Falls to the island. In Epic's own words, this one is a lush forest that includes bouncy mushrooms, waterfalls that you can swim under, caverns brimming with loot, and even hot-water geysers. It has a dance floor, too.
Fortnite's new location will also let players hitch a ride atop its fauna, which includes lush-tailed wolves and boars. Interestingly, players don't have to dismount their ride to rain bullets on their enemies or hurl their weapons, either. The Reality Tree, which is a giant tree at the center of the biome with purple and blue foliage, will also exert its influence on other parts of the island.
Another cool aspect of the latest location is the ability to nurture a Reality Sapling. The Reality Tree releases a ton of Reality Seeds, which players have to take care of, in order to collect the Mythic Loot items it bears. And just in case players have already planted a sapling, they can teleport the other Reality Seed they find to another location.
Say hello to Sith Lord Vader
Fortnite players that also happen to be a fan of the Star Wars lore will be glad to know that Darth Vader has arrived in the game as well. The Sith lord will be the Season's final unlock, and comes right in time for the acclaimed Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series that brings back the feared villain played by a returning Hayden Christensen. Those who purchase the Battle Pass can also get their hands on the Indiana Jones skin, alongside a few older characters such as Adira, Malik, and Sabina, among others.
Talking about weapons, there are three additions. The first one is a low-recoil gun called Hammer Assault Rifle that is touted to be effective at both short and long ranges. Next in line is a short-range behemoth called Two-Shot Shotgun that is said to deliver "a devastating punch" with its dual-burst shot mechanism. The third, and final weapon addition to Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3, is the Designated Marksman Rifle. With a range between that of a Sniper Rifle and an Assault Rifle, this new scoped rifle is for players who like to take down their enemies from a distance.
The latest season also worsens the Storm, as it now comes with a Storm Sickness caveat that can drain a player's health. The rolling-and-grappling Baller rides are back and with a few upgrades this time, such as the ability to float on water and run on battery juice.