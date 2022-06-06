Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 Serves Up A New Location And Darth Vader

The third chapter of Fortnite's Season 3 is finally here, and it brings a ton of new elements to the table. Let's unpack the big additions first. The fresh season introduces a new location called Reality Falls to the island. In Epic's own words, this one is a lush forest that includes bouncy mushrooms, waterfalls that you can swim under, caverns brimming with loot, and even hot-water geysers. It has a dance floor, too.

Fortnite's new location will also let players hitch a ride atop its fauna, which includes lush-tailed wolves and boars. Interestingly, players don't have to dismount their ride to rain bullets on their enemies or hurl their weapons, either. The Reality Tree, which is a giant tree at the center of the biome with purple and blue foliage, will also exert its influence on other parts of the island.

Another cool aspect of the latest location is the ability to nurture a Reality Sapling. The Reality Tree releases a ton of Reality Seeds, which players have to take care of, in order to collect the Mythic Loot items it bears. And just in case players have already planted a sapling, they can teleport the other Reality Seed they find to another location.