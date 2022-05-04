Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Teases Darth Vader In Star Wars Day Trailer

May the 4th is here, and to mark the occasion, Disney has released a new trailer of its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This newest trailer doesn't add much to the lore set up by the first teaser trailer, but it does offer fans their first glimpse of the series' big bad — Dark Vader, formerly revered as the prophesized Chosen One and now terrifying the Jedi order as a Dark Lord of the Sith.

Hayden Christensen returns to reprise his role as the galactic villain Darth Vader after playing the role of Anakin Skywalker in the divisive Star Wars prequel trilogy. The new Obi-Wan trailer shows Vader's robotic arm as well as a couple other of bits and pieces getting attached to the Sith Lord's protective armor. The bionic arm became an iconic trait of the character after the original one was severed in one swift strike by Count Dooku. And in case there was any doubt that the robotic arm might belong to another character, we get to hear the iconic machine-assisted breath of Darth Vader.

Disney has also released an official poster that shows the Force-wielding villain in his familiar full costume, complete with the cape and the menacing mask. In the closing moments of the trailer, we also get to see the protagonist Jedi Master apparently coming face to face with his former student and best friend who is now leading an all-out assault against the Jedi Council. And yes, Kenobi is at the top of the target list for all henchmen and bounty hunters on the Sith payroll.