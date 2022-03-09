First Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Breakdown: Here's What We See

The first major trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi was released this morning to a welcoming audience. Thousands of viewers tuned in and discovered details about the show that'll premiere this year on the Disney streaming platform. This trailer revealed the first footage of any considerable length for this long-awaited and highly mysterious series.

This production's story starts approximately 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ended with our hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, living on the desert planet Tatooine. This is where Kenobi delivered Luke Skywalker to his aunt and uncle a decade earlier, and where he's since spent the majority of his time, a hermit and silent audience, watching from afar, making certain Luke is allowed to grow up in safety and in secret.

We also see a group of familiar warriors clad in black armor who'll be bent on hunting down and destroying the Jedi. A few different actors, a few reprised roles, and a whole bunch of potential await us in this first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi.