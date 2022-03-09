First Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Breakdown: Here's What We See
The first major trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi was released this morning to a welcoming audience. Thousands of viewers tuned in and discovered details about the show that'll premiere this year on the Disney streaming platform. This trailer revealed the first footage of any considerable length for this long-awaited and highly mysterious series.
This production's story starts approximately 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ended with our hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, living on the desert planet Tatooine. This is where Kenobi delivered Luke Skywalker to his aunt and uncle a decade earlier, and where he's since spent the majority of his time, a hermit and silent audience, watching from afar, making certain Luke is allowed to grow up in safety and in secret.
We also see a group of familiar warriors clad in black armor who'll be bent on hunting down and destroying the Jedi. A few different actors, a few reprised roles, and a whole bunch of potential await us in this first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Luke Skywalker
If you thought we'd seen the end of on-screen representations of Luke Skywalker, boy were you wrong. This trailer shows – once again – that Luke remains Obi-Wan's main concern. We will, at the very least, see interactions between Owen and Obi-Wan, if not Obi-Wan and Luke himself.
It's highly unlikely that we'll see Darth Vader get anywhere near Luke, unless said encounter is executed in a way that makes the audience gasp at how close Anakin came to discovering the fate of the boy.
Hunt down and destroy the Jedi
This trailer features what at first seems to be the voice of Ian McDiarmid – but is in fact one of the most notoriously evil characters we've ever seen in an animated series. The Grand Inquisitor, also known as the Master of the Inquisitorius, appears here played by Rupert Friend (in full makeup). We see this Inquisitor in this trailer (as well as a few others) looking a whole lot like their counterparts in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series.
This trailer also shows us the Fifth Brother, maybe the Seventh Sister, or the Eighth Brother – at the moment, it's not entirely clear. We're definitely going to see some spinning double-bladed lightsaber action, in any case. They'll be hunting the Jedi for the duration of this series, of that you can be sure.
Reprising roles
We see Joel Edgerton reprising his role as Owen Lars, uncle to Luke. We'll also see Bonnie Piesse reprise her role as Beru Lars, with both Piesse and Edgerton returning to the screen after their last appearances in the Star Wars universe in Revenge of the Sith. In the image above you'll see Owen (on the left) and Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) on the right. We've not yet seen this Inquisitor in a Star Wars production, but we have seen other members of the Inquisitorius in the TV show Star Wars: Rebels as well as a number of comic books and novels.
We appear to be witnessing events in this trailer that'll take place early in the series, showing the Inquisitorius on Tatooine, torturing and/or murdering townspeople in order to draw out the Jedi. It's unclear whether they're aware that they're anywhere near Obi-Wan at this moment, but they certainly seem to encounter Owen Lars right out the gate.
Hayden Christiansen will appear on-screen as Darth Vader, and Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney has confirmed that Hayden Christiansen will also appear in an Ahsoka series on Disney+ at some point.
Off-world Jedi
When this series was first revealed, there was a question of whether Obi-Wan would be seen anywhere other than on Tatooine. With this trailer, we get confirmation that we'll witness the Inquisitorius hunting Jedi on what appears to be Coruscant – what with the bright neon lights and city life.
We've not yet seen Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, but it's safe to assume he won't be appearing on Tatooine alone (if at all). It's fairly clear we'll see Inquisitor Reva on more than one planet, too.
This won't be like the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, where we spend the vast majority of the time in one location. This one's going to be a bit more spread out, wild, and jam-packed full of The Force, lightsabers, and our favorite era of stormtrooper armor.
The first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on May 25, 2022, on Disney+.