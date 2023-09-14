Sony's Deep Earth Collection Brings New Colors To PS5 And DualSense

Sony has given PlayStation fans a teaser look at its upcoming Deep Earth Collection, which brings new colors to the DualSense controller and the PS5 via console covers. Two of the three new color options are quite bolt: Cobalt Blue and Volcanic Red. The Sterling Silver color, meanwhile, is more subtle, essentially nudging the PS5 from its standard pearly white to a silvery shade.

According to Sony's design team, these three new color options were inspired by Earth itself — specifically its depths, hence the name. All three colors have a metallic finish that is barely visible in the teaser Sony shared during its September 14 "State of Play" broadcast. That difficult-to-perceive nature may be intentional, as the company refers to the finish as an "undertone." If you find the red or blue option particularly appealing, you won't have to wait too long to get it: they arrive on November 3. Silver fans, however, will have to wait until January 26, 2024, to get ahold of that variant.