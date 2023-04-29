Transform Your PS5 With These Blackout Accessories

After getting Sony's cease and desist letter, dbrand brainstormed ways to bring the Darkplates back from the dead, both for its own sake and as a less-than-subtle jab at Sony for its legal threat. The result was Darkplates 2.0, released shortly before Sony's official plates. These redesigned plates slice off the raised corners on top of the PS5 console, making it smaller overall. Additionally, as another means of distinguishing themselves from Sony's plates, dbrand added a pair of ventilation grills to both sides of the Darkplates to improve console airflow.

Dbrand

The base version of the Darkplates 2.0 for either a disc or digital PS5 costs $69.05, and comes in Matte Black, Retro Gray, and Classic White. For additional cash, you can also add one of 12 patterned skins to the middle of the console, as well as one to two RGB light strips to the console's front. These plates are only available on dbrand's online store, though it does offer free shipping to the U.S. and Canada. While the Darkplates are a bit pricier than the stock Sony PS5 plates, you can't deny the added vents and customization options are appealing. Not to mention, even if you like Sony, there is something distinctly appealing about buying something a major corporation doesn't want you to buy.

Meanwhile, if you're on a tighter budget and not afraid of buying an alternative from a random company, there are a number of cheaper options available on Amazon, including the $35 option from Frusde that enjoys high ratings from buyers.