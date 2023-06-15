8 Best 50-55 Inch OLED TVs On The Market Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OLED and QLED are two of the most popular types of TV screens on the market right now, but it's OLED screens that are generally unbeatable in terms of picture quality. Many major manufacturers offer at least one OLED TV in their lineup, but there are a handful of names that consistently come out on top when they're pitched head-to-head. The largest of those OLED screens are 80 inches or more, but they can reach eye-watering price tags and are simply too much for all but the largest living spaces.

In general, most people aren't going to want anything larger than a 70-75 inch screen, and there are plenty of excellent options on the market in that size bracket. Likewise, the 60-65 inch size bracket is stacked with options, but if you're looking for something to fit into smaller rooms, or you're simply not a fan of huge TVs, then a 50-55 inch screen might well be your best bet. These eight are our top picks from what's on the market right now, and they all offer excellent picture quality, lots of connectivity options, and solid value for money.