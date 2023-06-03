8 Best 60-65 Inch OLED TVs On The Market Right Now
When prices for 65-inch TVs dropped around 2019, the 55-inch screen no longer dominated the marketplace. According to TrendForce, the most popular TV size in North America since then has been a 65-inch screen. This makes sense, especially when considering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on activities such as moviegoing. Now that things are sort of back to normal, a larger television screen has just become the norm in households around the world. And of those TVs, OLED is widely considered the superior option, with better black levels and contrast than QLED or 4K UHD LED sets.
This article focuses exclusively on 60-65" OLED televisions, so no QLED or plain LED sets will appear on this list. If readers are in the market for something bigger than the popular 65" size, SlashGear offers a list of the best 70-75" TVs. Not big enough? Maybe 80 inches plus is more up your alley. It's also important to note that there are many decent budget TV sets, too.
LG B2
For the price — $1,296.99 at the time of writing — 2022's LG B2 (FBALGOLED65B2PUA) is a fantastic entry-level OLED option. It is by no means the bottom of the barrel, but rather a conservative pick that still touts many of the features of higher-priced options from both LG and its competitors. The B2 has the same self-lighting OLED display and 4k Ultra HD resolution one would expect, along with LG's a7 Gen 5 AI processor that improves picture and sound quality. Google and Alexa are built into the Smart TV along with the expected connectivity to popular streaming services. Gaming enhancements like NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and VRR are installed, and the Game Optimizer is a separate menu just for tuning the television set for optimized gaming performance. All this from a set that, at the time of writing, is $700 less than the comparable LG G2.
It is worth mentioning that LG dominates the market with a 54.6% market share of OLED televisions, per Reuters. LG also manufactures the OLED screens used by Sony, Samsung, and Vizio, among others. LG will pop up a few times on this list of the best OLED TVs, as it's the company that basically runs OLED production worldwide.
Vizio OLED
Vizio's sole entry into the OLED battleground, the aptly-named Vizio OLED (OLED65-H1), was released in 2021, but it's still available on Amazon via third-party options. It's a well-designed and good-looking set, with a base that sweeps forward, creating a perfect little nest for Vizio's P-series Elevate sound bar. It's a nice feature if one wants to stick with a single brand for compatibility's sake, and the seamless design is a great touch, even though it does create a large footprint for the TV. At only ⅛ of an inch, the bezel surrounding the screen is one of the thinnest on the list.
Vizio's Smartcast is one of the better smart TV apps on the market and supports all the expected streaming services — although that may change due to the set's age. The brand's OLED set has several of the same bells and whistles as newer sets, including Dolby Vision HDR, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, app-based controls, and a dedicated gaming menu.
The television itself was well-received at release, although Vizio has since decided to focus on QLED as its screen format. If shoppers use this option and have trouble connecting their Vizio set to the Wi-Fi, SlashGear has a great troubleshooting guide.
Sony Bravia A80K
Sony's 2022 middle-of-the-road offering is the Bravia A80K (XR-65A80K). It's no slouch, and recent price drops put the A80K in line with LG's similar offering, the C2. The great picture quality one would expect from a Sony OLED screen is on display here. The television set itself is slightly thicker than most of the other additions to our list; however, the A80K's stand uses a pair of feet that can be set up in three different configurations, allowing the screen to sit high enough to allow a soundbar to be set up beneath it. It's a minor difference, but one that users who aren't mounting the screen to a wall can appreciate.
The Cognitive Processor XR powers features like XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Max to improve color saturation and brightness while also enhancing contrast. Built-in features like Google TV and voice control allow for title searches or personalized recommendations. Sony even throws in a few credits for free movies via its BRAVIA CORE app along with a year of free streaming. The only common complaint on this otherwise well-reviewed set — one repeated for several of Sony's well-regarded televisions — is that Sony doesn't apply a screen protector on shipping, leading to some dirty or even damaged screens upon opening factory-sealed packaging.
LG C3
The 2023 edition of LG's C-series, the LG C3 (OLED65C3PUA), has many benefits that might give shoppers pause between purchasing last year's models and the newest versions. The new Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor improves motion processing and upscaling from last year's version. LG has also improved on last year's OS, cleaning up the menus for LG channels, adding a few new content partners and streaming services, and streamlining user preferences, as well.
The C3 retains a lot of the things that made the C2 great for gaming, like low lag on all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs, LG Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard software, and a native 120Hz refresh rate. NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, GeForce Now cloud gaming, and VRR are also included to improve the gaming experience, especially when paired with the LG C3's powerful new processor.
Pricing on the LG C3 is, invariably, going to be a turn-off for some. As the newest television set on our list, the 65" C3 runs about $800 more on Amazon than the same size in last year's model, the C2. However, if looking for a completely new TV rather than an upgrade, the C3's features can make the case for the extra cash. The new processor, LG's new webOS, and DTS audio support — something that hasn't been available on the last few versions of LG's products without the use of an a/v receiver — could sway buyers to the latest and greatest LG TVs.
Samsung S95B
Samsung's televisions were voted best TVs by SlashGear readers despite LG's vast advantage in market share. Brand loyalty can go a long way, and Samsung's phones are some of the most popular and reliable on the market. So it makes sense that if one trusts the screen in their pocket, they'd also trust a larger version in their living room.
Samsung has only recently entered the OLED market, but their S95B (QN65S95BAFXZA) has plenty of great features to earn a spot on our list. The screen is actually QD-OLED, kind of a hybrid between OLED and QLED tech that results in brighter colors, low input latency, and a wider viewing angle. It's arguably only rivaled by the pricier Sony that uses the same QD-LED screen.
The remote is rechargeable, either via USB-C cable, or a solar panel built into the back of the device. The set's four HDMI 2.1 ports, including one supporting eARC, are corner-mounted on the back of the television to allow for easy cable management. Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported by the set's Samsung Gaming Hub, as is VRR to reduce input lag.
LG G2
When a set is considered the best available from LG, the company that makes more OLED screens than anyone else, it's worth at least taking a look at, even if it is last year's model. As changes from the 2022 model to 2023 are mostly incremental improvements rather than large leaps in technology, and with a staggering price drop from last year's release, 2022's LG G2 (OLED65G2PUA) has a few advantages over the just-released G3.
The top-of-the-line LG model from 2022, the LG G2, features improvements across the board over its baby brothers, the B2 and C2. An included wall mount, 4.2 channel speaker system, easy-to-access bottom- and side-mounted USB and HDMI inputs, ATSC 3.0 compatibility, and a five-year panel warranty make the G2 the best LG-produced option of the class of 2022. With the rollout of 2023's models, LG's G2 is already seeing prices drop over $1,000 from its original price.
Sony Bravia A95K
One of the best TVs of 2022, Sony's Bravia XR A95K (XR65A95K), part of its Master Series, is a high-quality 65" set with a lot of upsides. The A95K uses the same QD-OLED tech as the Samsung S95B, which allows a brighter display, and one with more colors, than the A80K's traditional OLED screen. Another noticeable difference is in the included base — the A95K has a flat, rounded footprint that can be set up so the TV is in front, obscuring the base. It makes for a very clean look, although a soundbar will block some of the screen if it's placed in front of the set.
Features like the Cognitive Processor XR, Google TV, and voice control that are included with the A80K remain, and the included Bravia Cam supports video chat but is also a surprising add-on that can tell where users are seated in relation to the TV and make appropriate picture adjustments as well as supporting gesture-based features. The set features the same 4 HDMI ports with only two featuring HDMI 2.1, something to consider if one uses multiple gaming consoles or a soundbar utilizing eARC. However, hooking a PlayStation 5 console up to one of those HDMI 2.1 ports on either of Sony's TV offerings initiates Auto HDR Tone Mapping — for improved gaming picture quality — and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which ensures the TV is set to the correct picture mode when either gaming or watching movies.
LG C2
2022's mid-level option from LG, the C2 (OLED65C2PUA), remains the best pure OLED television set on the market for most people. It won several "best of the year" awards last year, and the introduction of new models has dropped the price of the C2 by a few hundred bucks.
The screen, as one would expect, is fantastic. As an OLED produced by the worldwide leader, it looks great in total darkness or in a well-lit room. Performance is a little dimmer than the LG G2, but brighter than the B2. Low input lag and four HDMI 2.1 ports make it a great choice for gamers, with all the same software we mentioned for the C3 to optimize the gaming experience. Cables are easily managed via a panel and clips to keep everything neat and organized in the back of the set. While the C3's webOS is an improvement over the C2's, navigating this set's smart features isn't impossible — just a little annoying, with LG's featured apps taking up a lot of space.
Overall, though, the C2 from LG is a great balance of a high-quality screen and a long list of features in a great-looking package that will only become more appealing once 2023 models trigger a greater price decrease.