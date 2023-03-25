The 8 Best 80+ Inch TVs On The Market Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While they're not everyone's cup of tea, there are plenty of reasons why you might want an 80-inch TV. For movie buffs, they offer a new level of immersion that will take your home cinema to the next level. If you're a sports fan, you'll be able to watch any game with as many friends as you can fit in your living room, all in crystal-clear detail. Or, perhaps you're a gamer looking for the ultimate big-screen setup. Whatever the reason, you'll have to be prepared to part with a serious amount of cash for the biggest panels, so it's important to pick the right one.
As you'd expect from any flagship TV of this size, all of the options below come packed with features, and boast the latest technology to display unprecedented levels of detail and vibrancy. They range in price from expensive to truly eye-watering, but if you've got deep enough pockets and can justify the investment, these eight are our top picks.
TCL 4-Series 85S435 LED 85-Inch
Buying an 85-inch TV is never going to be cheap, but the TCL 85S435 is about as close to 'affordable' as you'll be able to get. It retails for $1,299 (on sale at Best Buy for 949.99) and for that you get a 4K panel with HDR and Roku smart TV functionality. Unlike many of its rivals, the TCL offers little in the way of advanced image processing, but even so, images remain vivid and sharp in most cases.
It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice control via the remote, and Dolby Digital Plus audio does a decent job of lending a cinematic edge to movie audio. Four HDMI ports are available, including one ARC-compatible port for a sound bar or speaker system. The TCL's 60Hz refresh rate means that gamers might want to look elsewhere, but for streaming or movie buffs who want a huge TV without breaking the bank, this is a solid choice.
Sony Bravia KD X80K LED 85-Inch
If TCL's 85-inch 4K TV seems a little too basic, then Sony offers the equivalent-sized Bravia KD X80K for a marginal increase in price. Retailing at $1,999 but on sale for $1,398 at the time of writing, the Bravia X80K doesn't feature Sony's excellent XR processing technology but instead uses slightly less powerful X1 processing to optimize images. The result is still highly impressive, although Sony's insistence on using LED panels means that there can occasionally be some bleed between brighter and darker areas.
The X80K packs Google TV with built-in Google Assistant to navigate seamlessly through the full range of content on offer, and you can also stream from Apple devices thanks to AirPlay 2 support. Dolby Vision and Atmos compatibility are also included, and Sony's X-Balanced speaker improves overall audio clarity without impacting the ultra-minimalist bezel design. It might not be able to compete with the very best in class, but within its price bracket, the X80K offers value for money that's hard to beat.
Samsung Class TU7000 Crystal LED 85-Inch
It might not be Samsung's newest model, but the TU7000 85-inch TV still packs a powerful punch and can be found for significantly less than the brand's latest releases. It's available through Samsung's website for a retail price of $1,499, but it can be found on sale for even less. As you'd expect from a TV of this size, it boasts 4K resolution with HDR, alongside the brand's Crystal Display processor to make colors as vivid as possible.
An automatic gaming mode helps minimize lag and smooth out gameplay, although not quite to the same degree as the pricier LG C3. Really, this is primarily a home theater TV, with a minimalist design that will blend in seamlessly with the rest of your setup. It's also predictably excellent for upscaled streaming, with Samsung's smart TV apps offering full integration for all the major streaming platforms.
Samsung Class QN900A QLED 85-Inch
Finding an 'affordable' 8K screen is a pretty much impossible task, especially if you're looking for something in the region of 80 inches or more. However, buying an older model TV can save you a significant sum compared to buying the latest model, with the 2021 Samsung QN900A being a good example. It's currently on sale on Amazon for $3,897.99, which is still out of many buyers' budgets, but a far cry from what a 2023 model would cost. It might be older, but it's not lacking in features, with all the streaming and connectivity apps you'd expect from a flagship TV. While native 8K content is relatively hard to come by right now, Samsung's Neo Quantum processor promises to upscale lower-resolution content to 8K.
The QN900A is gamer-friendly too, with a 120Hz refresh rate on offer at 4K resolution. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology is also offered to help sharpen fast-moving objects, giving players a competitive advantage in FPS or other fast-paced action games. It should be noted that all of these features could be found for even less in an equivalent 4K Samsung TV, but with its tempting sale price, the QN900A offers four times the pixels for a relatively reasonable extra premium. For anyone looking for the ultimate in image clarity, that's likely to be a price worth paying.
Sony Bravia XR X95K Mini LED 85-Inch
It's hard to go wrong with any model in Sony's Bravia XR range, and the X95K 85-inch is the biggest of the bunch. The brand's XR processing technology analyzes every frame and highlights areas of the image where it thinks viewers are most likely to look, rather than simply optimizing based on color or contrast. The X95K is one of few TVs of its size to utilize mini LED technology, an alternative to using OLED. Traditional LEDs have struggled to produce the same perfect blacks as OLED panels, since they require backlighting, while OLED does not. To solve this, Sony has used mini LEDs, which give greater dimming control over each area of the screen. This helps to reduce light from brighter areas 'bleeding' into darker areas, creating a deeper, richer image, and putting Sony's Bravia XR range right up there in picture quality with the best of the OLED TVs.
If you can hold out a little while longer, Sony recently announced an overhaul of its 2023 XR range, set to release soon, although there's no concrete release date for now. In addition to adding extra processing power, this update spells good news for PlayStation 5 gamers, with options to adjust the level of VRR and Motion Blur Reduction, and a redesigned Game Menu. For now, the top performer in the Bravia XR range remains the X95K, which is on sale for $3,998 on Amazon at the time of writing.
LG C3 OLED 83-Inch
LG's 83-inch C3 4K TV is a great flagship all-rounder, with its OLED Evo technology allowing for darker blacks and deeper colors for a richer picture than its rivals. It also boasts a powerful processor that uses AI to sharpen and enhance picture quality, upscaling lower-definition content to very lifelike 4K. It's great for streaming and movies then, but it's also an excellent choice for gaming too.
With 4 HDMI 2.1 ports available and support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, the C3 is ideal for getting the best out of the latest console hardware like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. It can run 4K content at 120Hz, making it great for esports or FPS games. Its smart TV features also include built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Home compatibility and LG's usual range of streaming apps, making it easier than ever to find the content you want to watch. It currently retails for $5,299, making it a big investment, but a worthwhile one nonetheless.
Samsung Class QN90A QLED 98-Inch
In terms of sheer screen real estate, it doesn't get much bigger than the Samsung QN90A, which measures in at a whopping 98 inches. That's enough to make even an 80-inch TV look modest in comparison, and it's safe to say that a TV like this is only worthwhile for people with huge living rooms and money to burn. At a retail price of $14,999, it's way out of budget for the vast majority of buyers, but if you can justify the outlay, then a few panels provide a more immersive movie-watching experience.
Neo Quantum image processing and HDR10+ tone mapping ensure that the QN90A can make full use of its enormous size, although with such a large screen and only 4K resolution, you're still likely to see some pixelation if you're right up close. Gamers will appreciate the TV's 4K 120Hz capabilities, which also come in handy for ensuring no detail is lost during fast-moving sports broadcasts. Although 98 inches is about the biggest screen most people could afford without remortgaging their house, it's not the largest panel that Samsung currently offers. It also sells a 110-inch Micro-LED TV for an eye-watering $149,999.
LG Z2 OLED 88-Inch
Despite the developments in image quality made by the introduction of Mini LEDs, it's still OLED screens that generally lead the way in all-out contrast and clarity, since they require no backlighting at all. OLED technology is also usually more expensive to produce, and the larger the screen, the more that production costs balloon. However, if you're firmly in the OLED camp and want the best XL TV that money can buy, look no further than the LG Z2. It's currently the only 8K OLED TV on the market, and at 88 inches, it's one of the largest on sale to boot.
Although there isn't a lot of 8K content around right now, it's likely that over time more native 8K movies and shows will be released. As such, the Z2 is probably the best way to futureproof your TV setup, although it comes with an appropriately hefty price. Expect to shell out $24,999 for the privilege of buying one. It's worth keeping in mind, too, that blue OLED pixels tend to only last around 15,000 hours which can cause color accuracy issues in older or always-on panels. Still, if contrast and vividity are your main concerns and you've got deep enough pockets, it's tough to beat the LG.