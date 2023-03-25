The 8 Best 80+ Inch TVs On The Market Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While they're not everyone's cup of tea, there are plenty of reasons why you might want an 80-inch TV. For movie buffs, they offer a new level of immersion that will take your home cinema to the next level. If you're a sports fan, you'll be able to watch any game with as many friends as you can fit in your living room, all in crystal-clear detail. Or, perhaps you're a gamer looking for the ultimate big-screen setup. Whatever the reason, you'll have to be prepared to part with a serious amount of cash for the biggest panels, so it's important to pick the right one.

As you'd expect from any flagship TV of this size, all of the options below come packed with features, and boast the latest technology to display unprecedented levels of detail and vibrancy. They range in price from expensive to truly eye-watering, but if you've got deep enough pockets and can justify the investment, these eight are our top picks.