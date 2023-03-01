Sony's 2023 BRAVIA XR TVs Have A Special Treat For PS5 Gamers

It's been a little over two years since Sony introduced a separate lineup of OLED and LED TVs under the Bravia XR brand in January 2021. One year later, the company gave the range its annual update and introduced the A95K 4K Master Series QD-OLED TV — the company's first such offering — while also announcing the Master Series Z9K Series 8K TVs and X95K Series 4K TVs that target the Mini LED crowd. Last year's update, however, did not feature any changes to Sony's Cognitive Processor XR, the image-processing engine that debuted on the first-generation Bravia XR models.

When first launched in 2021, The Cognitive Processor XR's claim to fame was how it processed information and presented it on-screen. Unlike conventional image processors that relied on factors like brightness, contrast, and color to optimize the overall picture, Sony's Cognitive Processor XR promises to survey each frame in real-time and then estimate specific areas of the frame that viewers are likely to focus on.

Fast forward to 2023, and Sony now has a major refresh for its Bravia XR TVs, adding five new models to the mix. Some of these models feature an updated version of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and a new XR Clear Image feature. The 2023 lineup of Bravia XR TV's also feature several PlayStation 5-friendly features, including support for Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture, a redesigned Game Menu, and options to toggle the VRR and Motion Blur Reduction feature. They even support customizing the screen size while gaming, allowing users to game on a smaller screen in a more focused manner.