Is Your Vizio TV Not Connecting To Wi-Fi? Here's What To Do

Plopping down with your favorite snack and remote in hand to binge an addictive series or catch a new movie is an awesome way to kill a few hours, but sometimes, TVs forget how to connect to your Wi-Fi network.

The reasons why your TV might be giving you internet trouble aren't always obvious. It could be that the smart TV's apps and servers are slow, and you simply might have to wait it out. Your internet access could be down due to local outages or router issues. The TV itself could be at fault — sometimes, it just forgets how to do what it was built to do, or it might have suffered a hardware failure.

Whatever the case — if you have a Vizio TV — we'll walk you through some methods to try and get everything restored to working order. You don't have to be a tech expert to diagnose these problems. In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot Wi-Fi connectivity issues with your Vizio TV, hopefully resulting in a fix so you can enjoy your entertainment.