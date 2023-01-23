Here's What The Lights On Your Modem And Router Mean

If you browse the manuals available for many modems and routers on the market, you'll notice a consistency: a solid light is typically used to indicate that something is turned on or active, a blinking light is typically used to indicate when data is being transmitted, and a light is turned off when a feature isn't activated or available to use. For example, if you plug an Ethernet cable into your modem, there's a good chance one or two small LEDs will turn on near the port to indicate that it is active. Those lights may blink when you're moving data, such as uploading images to Facebook or streaming a movie.

SlashGear

You may find some other icons on your device that are less common. For example, there are some routers that feature a built-in backup battery designed to keep the box running if the power flickers. In this case, the device likely has an LED light that turns on when it is running on battery power. This same light may blink when the battery is charging.

Though it has become less common in the average home, some service plans also feature a landline phone service that may be delivered through the same device used to deliver your internet service — these are often called gateways, which are essentially a modem and router built into one large box. In this case, you may see the label "Tel," "Telephone," or "Voice" next to the jack in which the phone line is plugged, as explained by Comcast. The label may be joined by a light that turns solid when the line is plugged in, indicating the voice service is active.