How To Update Your Wi-Fi Router's Firmware And Why You Might Want To

While you may not realize it, you need to maintain your Wi-Fi router periodically, and given the critical role these devices play in providing your home with secure and fast connections to the internet, they should be front of mind when it comes to upkeep for your electronics.

If you've never updated your router's firmware, chances are your network is running less efficiently than it should be. To keep your system as fast as possible and provide the best security for all your connected devices, you should stay on top of when your router needs an update, according to HP.

While each brand of Wi-Fi router will require a unique set of steps to update its firmware, in even the most advanced circumstances, all you'll need is a spare ethernet cable and a computer to complete your update. The best part is most updates will only take a few minutes of your time.