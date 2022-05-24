Linksys Atlas 6 And Hydra 6 Routers Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Without Breaking The Bank

Even though Wi-Fi 6 has been around for a couple of years now, the prohibitive prices of Wi-Fi 6 hardware — including routers — have largely prevented large-scale adoption. Linksys, the American networking equipment manufacturer, seemingly wants to change this with the launch of two new affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh internet systems.

While Linksys has been making Wi-Fi 6 routers for a while now, like most other competing brands it initially focused on the high-end segment for tech enthusiasts and power users. For example, the Linksys Atlas Max 6E Wi-Fi 6 mesh router carried a price tag of $1200 when it launched back in April 2021.

Now that Wi-Fi 6 is trickling down to relatively affordable products, companies like Linksys, Belkin, and ASUS have started focusing their attention on Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh systems that do not cost an arm and a leg. Back in January Linksys announced the Linksys Hydra Pro 6 — the brand's most affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router yet, with a retail price of $299.

Six months later, the company has announced two new products: the Linksys Hydra 6 and the Linksys Atlas 6 — the latter becoming the most affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh system in the Linksys lineup (shown here in its one color option: white). Linksys does not have a release date for either of these systems but did confirm that the products shall be available by early summer 2022.