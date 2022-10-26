LG Or Samsung? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Brand People Think Makes The Best TVs
What's the best TV brand out there? There are as many answers as there are people who own TVs, but in general, many tend to gravitate toward certain brands. With Black Friday sales coming up soon, some of us are going to start wondering about this a little more than before. In order to find out what other TV owners think, we decided to ask our readers which brand makes the best televisions.
Picking out a new TV is not an easy feat. You may be driven by discounts, reviews on the internet, or recommendations from friends. The budget is also a consideration — some TV brands make much cheaper televisions than the big-name companies do. Whether that makes these TVs worse is another thing, but it is entirely possible to get a large screen for cheap these days. For that reason, and due to the general evolution of technology, many people shop for a TV often enough to have a favorite brand.
The television market is largely dominated by brands that also dabble in other kinds of electronics, including monitors. Names such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and the budget-friendly TCL come up quite frequently. Which one is the best? We now know the answer.
One brand to rule them all
We surveyed 610 of our readers based in the United States in order to determine which TV brand is the best. As you may have guessed from the title of this article, the two favorite brands were LG and Samsung, but the rivalry between the two didn't exactly end in a close call. The winner of our poll was Samsung, and by a large margin, too — a whopping 39.84% of our readers believe that Samsung makes the best TVs. LG came in second with a 21.31% score. Both Samsung and LG are responsible for some of the best TVs out there, including OLED screens with next to no bezels and maximum immersion, so it's no wonder they scored so high in our exclusive survey.
As we move down the list, other brands join the fray. Sony came very close to beating LG, scoring 19.67% and earning third place. All three of these brands produce high-quality televisions for all kinds of budgets, although they're mostly viewed as more expensive than the other three companies that follow. Coming up next is Vizio with 11.80%, followed by Hisense with 3.93%, and lastly, TCL with just 3.44%.
TCL is generally viewed as a budget-tier brand when compared to the likes of Samsung, and these days, you can get a massive 55-inch TV for just a few hundred dollars. However, judging by our survey, many TV shoppers opt for quality and brand recognition instead of savings when picking out a new TV.