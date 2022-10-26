LG Or Samsung? SlashGear Survey Reveals Which Brand People Think Makes The Best TVs

What's the best TV brand out there? There are as many answers as there are people who own TVs, but in general, many tend to gravitate toward certain brands. With Black Friday sales coming up soon, some of us are going to start wondering about this a little more than before. In order to find out what other TV owners think, we decided to ask our readers which brand makes the best televisions.

Picking out a new TV is not an easy feat. You may be driven by discounts, reviews on the internet, or recommendations from friends. The budget is also a consideration — some TV brands make much cheaper televisions than the big-name companies do. Whether that makes these TVs worse is another thing, but it is entirely possible to get a large screen for cheap these days. For that reason, and due to the general evolution of technology, many people shop for a TV often enough to have a favorite brand.

The television market is largely dominated by brands that also dabble in other kinds of electronics, including monitors. Names such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and the budget-friendly TCL come up quite frequently. Which one is the best? We now know the answer.