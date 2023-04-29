The Best Budget TVs Of 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Budget TVs are an important segment of the television marketplace. Buyers aren't always looking for the biggest and best unit to place in their most prominent viewing position. Instead, some may be seeking a new TV for the bedroom, a small screen for their kitchen, or one to bring away to college. No matter what your motivation, the marketplace for budget TV screens is a competitive space that is worth checking out before purchasing any new television set.
Rather than splashing out on a 4K television with all the bells and whistles, a budget-friendly screen may be the perfect addition to your guest bedroom, office space, or even in a small living room that doesn't need a massive, top-of-the-line installation. Budget televisions today are a far cry from the drop-off in features and picture quality that once separated the best from the rest. Contemporary television technology makes even the budget range a viable option for any viewing needs.
The following TVs are a fantastic cost-saving option that still give you a high-quality viewing experience whenever you turn on the screen and sit down to watch, play, or listen. Here are the best budget TVs of 2023.
Vizio V Series TVs
Vizio offers the V Series 4K television with Smart TV connection options in a 50-inch configuration for just $299.99. Vizio makes the V Series screens in a range of dimensions between 43 and 75 inches, and the set comes with Dolby Vision HDR, 4k UHD, a full array backlight, as well as Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. The TV is also housed in a thin frame, meaning it can be set on nearly any piece of furniture or mounted to the wall without appearing bulky or cumbersome.
Vizio V Series units come with the WatchFree+ app preinstalled, giving owners access to more than 260 channels for free without having to subscribe or pay for yet another streaming service. V Series TVs are smart home ready, allowing owners to connect their voice assistant tools to the new installation for a seamless utility across platforms. The TV has been reviewed almost 700 times on Vizio's site, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. The rave reviews that the V Series has garnered should place it as a firm contender within your approach to purchasing a new TV for any part of the home.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon offers a variety of high-quality electronics these days, with one being the 4K QLED Amazon Fire TV. In a 65-inch configuration, buyers are only looking at a price tag of $649.99. This is certainly the better value option over a 50-inch selection that costs $529.99. Still, either TV packs a serious amount of technology and features into a package that remains relatively inexpensive when it comes to a quality television purchase.
The range offers advanced HDR and bold contrast to make picture quality come alive. The 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) visually enhances the image in a way that's more typical of a high-end set rather than a run-of-the-mill budget option. The Amazon Fire TVs include a hands-free Alexa utility that incorporates a built-in microphone, which is a great feature for anyone constantly on the hunt for the remote control.
In addition, the Fire TV provides an ambient mode that can showcase stock photos (like on an Amazon Echo Show), personal images, or other features. This is an inclusion that's often found on much more expensive televisions but comes into play here to give owners a richer experience with this budget TV.
TCL 4K 6-Series Google TV
TCL's 6-Series 4K QLED TV in the 55-inch dimension is the most expensive on this list but still comes in at under a grand. TCL lists a suggested retail price of $949.99, although you can find it on Amazon for the much lower price tag of $599.99. This brings the set down firmly within the budget category, yet the TCL screen offers tremendous value, even at the much-inflated suggested cost basis.
The 6-Series model comes in configurations ranging from 55 to 75 inches and offers a 4K HDR image quality that's crisp and color-rich. The unit adds built-in Chromecast utility and native connectivity to thousands of streaming apps. This makes the TCL 6-Series a versatile machine that can act as a central hub for all of your viewing needs across all streaming platforms and entertainment spaces. The TV also offers an auto Game Mode that makes gaming fast and responsive, further enhancing the experience you receive from the unit.
TCL's 6-Series includes WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a digital TV tuner that allows for fewer connected wires hanging out the back of the box. Similarly, the FullView technology offered by TCL extends the screen to the far edges of the television, cutting down on bulky-looking frames around the picture.
Hisense A6H Google TV
Hisense rounds out this list with a 55-inch 4K UHD model that costs $318.00 on Amazon. The Hisense A6H 4K Smart Google TV comes in a range of configurations from 43 to 75 inches. The current model features an upgraded operating system and enhanced picture quality that makes it a great option for cinema buffs and gamers alike.
The Hisense A6H model sports a variable refresh rate of 60Hz in 4K and auto low latency in the Game Mode Plus setting, making it a serious contender for those who demand the most from their TV. The unit supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 as well as 4K Ultra High Definition. Motion is visualized smoothly, making this a good option for those who watch sports regularly, as well as for gamers.
Furthermore, the A6H is augmented with the Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast functionality, giving the model an added depth of utility for viewers seeking a variety of interactive tools to make their experience seamless. The A6H supports both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity and comes standard with a voice remote that links in with the Google Assistant tool for easy control.