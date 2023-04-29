The Best Budget TVs Of 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Budget TVs are an important segment of the television marketplace. Buyers aren't always looking for the biggest and best unit to place in their most prominent viewing position. Instead, some may be seeking a new TV for the bedroom, a small screen for their kitchen, or one to bring away to college. No matter what your motivation, the marketplace for budget TV screens is a competitive space that is worth checking out before purchasing any new television set.

Rather than splashing out on a 4K television with all the bells and whistles, a budget-friendly screen may be the perfect addition to your guest bedroom, office space, or even in a small living room that doesn't need a massive, top-of-the-line installation. Budget televisions today are a far cry from the drop-off in features and picture quality that once separated the best from the rest. Contemporary television technology makes even the budget range a viable option for any viewing needs.

The following TVs are a fantastic cost-saving option that still give you a high-quality viewing experience whenever you turn on the screen and sit down to watch, play, or listen. Here are the best budget TVs of 2023.