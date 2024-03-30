Here's Where HP Computers And Laptops Are Made

HP — Hewlett Packard — is huge: It's the name on nearly 20% of every computer sold in 2023, placing it second behind Lenovo as the highest-selling computer brand by volume. And with a new line of PCs specifically aimed at hybrid workers, they're selling like hotcakes. That's a lot of silicon, but where do all those laptops and computers come from?

The short answer is HP computers are assembled in several plants located in the U.S., India, and China; with new plants opening in 2024 within Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam. The long answer is a bit more involved. Much of the hardware used in HP computers is produced elsewhere, such as Malaysia and the Philippines. In fact, the complete supply chain and order of operations is so extensive that you could make the claim that HP computers are manufactured all over the world.

To truly understand where your trusty HP laptop came from, you'll have to first understand HP's history, and then how earth metals, plastics, and semiconductors arrive at the assembly plants as pre-made computer hardware parts.