HP's New OMEN Gaming Laptop Could Be The Coolest You've Ever Used, But Not How You'd Think

Gaming laptops are infamous for featuring over-the-top design elements and for being bulky. In fact, the words lightweight and gaming laptops generally do not go together. At CES 2024, HP seems to be on a mission to break this long-standing notion with its new lineup of gaming laptops. These new laptops belong to HP's OMEN Transcend lineup and come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, with the most notable one being the 14-inch variant that is touted as the world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop.

The most notable feature of the HP OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop is its weight (or the lack of it). At just 3.61 pounds (1.637 kilograms), it is closer to compact ultrabooks' weight than full-fledged gaming notebooks. You can get the Transcend 14 in two processor options: a base variant that gets the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chip and a more powerful variant that uses Intel's Ultra 9 185H chip. While the former ships with NVIDIA's 40 series laptop GPUs, namely the RTX 4050 GPU, the Ultra 9-based variant gives consumers the option to go for the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4070.

The base variant of the Transcend 14 gets 512GB storage using an SSD, with consumers getting the option to upgrade to a 1TB or 2TB option. Features common to all variants of this machine include the 2560 x 1600 pixel OLED panel, a 6-cell, 71 Wh Li-ion polymer battery, and a full-size RGB keyboard. The HP OMEN Transcend 14's claim to fame, however, is its improved thermal performance, enabled by a redesigned chassis as well as Intel's dual-channel flow technology. The Transcend 14 will be on sale starting January 8, with a starting price of $1,499.99.