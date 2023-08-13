The 10 Most Powerful Gaming Laptops Of 2023, Ranked
Gaming laptops have only really come into their own in recent years. A combination of components becoming more affordable and technology advancing to the point that high-end CPUs and GPUs can now more easily fit into a small form factor means that they have finally become a viable option for gamers. While a majority of players may choose to stick with a traditional gaming PC, gaming laptops are taking up a larger portion of the market and there are now plenty of great options.
Of course, with so many gaming laptops available to buy from each major brand, it can be difficult to nail down which one is the best for your needs. After all, there are a lot of different considerations to be made when choosing a gaming laptop, from its sheer raw power to the quality of the display as well as battery life and other variables.
With that in mind, we're taking a look at the 10 most powerful gaming laptops that you can buy right now and ranking them to give you a good idea of what the best high-end product is.
10. Gigabyte G5
The Gigabyte G5 is the company's latest gaming laptop released in 2023. It has a light design and thin form, having been reduced by some 22% in terms of its overall size compared to its predecessor. It also utilizes Windforce cooling technology, ensuring the laptop can run at its highest setting without overheating but also making sure that it operates quietly and doesn't make excess noise. To that end, the Gigabyte G5 comes equipped with several heat pipes, exhaust vents, and two blade fans.
In terms of raw specs, the Gigabyte G4 features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card to allow for full ray tracing and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also supports DLSS 3, ensuring the machine can run high graphic settings without having to make any sacrifices in performance. Meanwhile, it also has the 12th Gen Intel Core processor to allow multiple pieces of software to run at the same time and keeps any games running at their best. Tests have even shown that the Gigabyte G5 can run even the most demanding games at up to 60 frames per second.
For a gaming laptop, the Gigabyte G5 is also on the less pricey side and is actually classed as a budget product. It can be bought for less than $1,000, making it a terrific value for money. Reviews have also praised it for having long battery life, although there has been some criticism about the capacity of its standard SSD.
9. MSI Raider GE78 HX
Created by Micro-Star International, the MSI Raider GE78 HX is a powerful turbocharged gaming laptop. Unlike some budget options, this product doesn't skimp in any department and that means that you can expect to pay significantly more than you might be prepared to spend — this setup will likely cost you well more than $3,000. For that money, gamers get access to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with a processing speed of 5.6 GHz along with MSI Overboost Ultra and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. Also included are 16GB of GDDR6 SDRAM and support for the AI-controlled DLSS 3.
MSI has also introduced a new shared pipe cooling design, which combines a single heat pipe across the CPU and GPU with the aim of increasing thermal capacity and CPU performance. The MSI Raider GE78 HX has also been designed to look great. It features matrix lighting on its cover and keyboard, giving it a distinctive look that immediately stands out from standard laptops.
The laptop has received widespread praise, with many highlighting the high-quality sound system and an impressive display that can reach a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. Others have noted that it has a good selection of ports and a comfortable keyboard for gaming, even if the cooling system can make quite a lot of noise.
8. Corsair Voyager a1600
The Corsair Voyager a1600 is more than a gaming laptop. In fact, Corsair markets it to dedicated PC players, content creators, and streamers. That's because the Corsair Voyager a1600 comes equipped with a suite of Elgato streaming software, giving players the ability to broadcast and record everything they do on the hardware. It also comes with several USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard.
Another major advantage of the Corsair Voyager a1600 is that the manufacturer offers a standard two-year hardware warranty on the laptop, a full year more than most other companies. An extended warranty is also available to purchase, which takes the warranty up to three years and can give users access to two full replacements if necessary. Depending on the CPU chosen by customers, the Corsair Voyager a1600 can cost anywhere from $1,400 to more than $2,000.
Reviewers have been particularly impressed by the high-speed Wi-Fi offering built into the computer as well as a clever touchpad that can be customized by players so it doesn't become a hindrance during gameplay. Meanwhile, other reviews have noted that the aluminum casing makes the Corsair Voyager a1600 feel sturdy yet light, although the top-end performance of the laptop can't quite compete with some of the more expensive options.
7. Razer Blade 15
Razer is best known for its series of computing accessories and peripherals but it also has a presence in the gaming laptop market. The Razer Blade 15 is the brand's flagship model and has been revamped several different times to keep it at the forefront. The latest version of this model keeps the OLED screen that has made the Razer Blade 15 so popular but also increased the refresh rate to 240Hz. That's a unique combination within Razer's lineup and puts it among the best quality displays in terms of gaming laptops.
The Razer Blade 15 excels in other areas as well. It has Intel's 12th-gen Core i9-12900H processor, with 14 cores and a maximum processing speed of 5 GHz. Added into the mix is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which isn't quite top-of-the-line but still packs plenty of punch. An upcoming 2023 model, though, will include the 14-core 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, making it even more powerful. The laptop also features a vapor chamber for cooling, a 1TB SSD, and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM with a speed of 5200 MHz.
The Razer Blade 15 has won plaudits for its excellent gaming performance and the way it makes expanding or upgrading the system is relatively easy. However, critics have pointed out that it has low battery life when running at its highest settings and can be much more expensive than other gaming laptops of similar specs.
6. Alienware M15 R7
Alienware is among the best-known brands of gaming computer manufacturers and the company has also established itself as a leading contender in gaming laptops. One of the best models among its rather large line is the Alienware M15 R7. It comes with everything most gamers would consider essential for gaming, including Wi-Fi 6E technology for faster speeds and the ability to upgrade the 32GB or 64GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM.
Where the Alienware M15 R7 stands out is with its extras. Dolby Vision also allows for better-looking images, going above what is usually possible for high dynamic range to create bolder and more vivid colors. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos allows for high-quality sounds and gives players the ability to directly pinpoint where any noise is coming from. It is no wonder that reviewers have commended the laptop for its super-fast display and powerhouse performance that is difficult to match. The only major drawbacks are that the laptop has loud fans and low battery life.
For those who prefer mechanical keyboards, Alienware offers the ability for users to upgrade their key switches to Cherry MX ULP keys. These keys are made from stainless steel to keep their size as small as possible and feature a self-cleaning system that should ensure they last the entire life of the laptop. Another optional extra is a Thunderbolt 4 port, allowing for a much faster connection for gaming peripherals and accessories.
5. HP Victus 15
The HP Victus 15 is undoubtedly a good gaming laptop, although anyone looking for a powerhouse that can run most AAA games at high settings should probably check out some other options. That's because this piece of hardware is a proper budget option for those who don't want to spend thousands of dollars to be able to game on the go. Available for just $800, it is easily among the best gaming laptops in terms of value and is a great option for those operating on a smaller budget.
The laptop comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that has a processing speed of 4.5 GHz alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. With a 15.6 inch display that can output a resolution of 1080p with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, the HP Victus 15 will make the majority of games look pretty good. There's also up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, depending on the model customers opt for, and a 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD in a package that only weighs a little over five pounds in total.
One great feature about the HP Victus 15, though, is that it can be easily upgraded by users thanks to the built-in OMEN Gaming Hub that allows new hardware and components to be calibrated in a simple process. This helps ensure the laptop remains viable down the line and gives gamers the chance to upgrade later without having to fork out for the very best equipment all at once.
4. Acer Predator Helios 16
The Acer Predator Helios 16 only became available in May but has already made a name for itself thanks to its affordable pricing and great specs. Starting at just $1,199 for those who don't want the top-of-the-line components, this gaming laptop can come with either a Core i5-13500HX or Core i7-13700HX processor, alongside several Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU options ranging from the 4050 up to the 4070. For those wanting to push performance, there's also the option of 32GB of DDR5 RAM.
In terms of display, the Acer Predator Helios 16 also has two distinct offerings. The first is a 2560x1600 16-inch screen with a brightness of 500 nits or a smaller resolution 1920 x 1200 with just 400 nits of brightness. Both options feature a 165Hz refresh rate, though, and support Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus. This should mean gamers get a great-looking image with vibrant colors as games are able to run at their highest settings without too many issues.
Critics have pointed out that the Acer Predator Helios 16 isn't constructed as solidly as other gaming laptops, despite its heavy weight. However, the laptop delivers smooth performance and has a great cooling system that keeps the laptop running cool even when being pushed to the limit.
3. MSI GT77 Titan
The MSI GT77 Titan was first announced at the end of 2022 and hit stores in early 2023 to rave reviews. The standout feature of this gaming laptop is its 17-inch 4K AmLED mini-LED display. Utilizing tiny LEDs inside the display, the screen is brighter and offers more contrast than traditional LED or OLED screens. What that means for gamers is bigger and bolder colors with darker blacks as well as a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. Ensuring that the MSI GT77 Titan is not all about looks, the display also supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz, making it ideal for those playing fast-paced games such as first-person shooters.
Of course, a machine with a brilliant display will only ever be as good as the components powering it. Fortunately, the MSI GT77 Titan comes with everything to ensure it can match even the best gaming laptops on the market. That includes an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM available.
Finally, it comes equipped with a Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyboard. All of this makes it one of the best 4K gaming laptops available right now.
2. Asus ROG Strix G16
Although the Asus ROG Strix G16 can't quite match the MSI GT77 with its 4K display, this gaming laptop still has an impressive QHD 16-inch display with a refresh rate of 240Hz at a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro and features support for both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, meaning that gamers should get the very best audio and visual presentation at these specs.
Powering all of this is a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and a maximum speed of 5.6 GHz. That is backed up by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX, with users given the chance of going up to the 4080 model. On top of that, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus ensures that users get the best battery life and performance at all times. Also featured is a cooling system built around Tri-Fan technology and Conductonaut Extreme, which uses liquid metal to keep the laptop from overheating.
Reviews have largely praised the Asus ROG Strix G16 for its long-lasting battery life, sturdy build, and comfortable keyboard, along with the way it utilizes all of its components to offer brilliant performance when playing games.
1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
First showcased during the CES 2023 convention at the start of the year, the Lenovo Legion Pro offers two almost identical laptops in this model, the Pro 7 and the Pro 7i. The only difference between them is the CPU that powers them, with the Pro 7i opting for a 13th Generation Intel processor in the form of either the Core i7-13700HX or the Gen Core i9-1900HX. Meanwhile, the other instead uses a Ryzen 9-7945HX processor from AMD.
In addition to being able to choose between the two different processors, customers can also opt for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM running at a super fast 6000MHz, and a maximum storage capacity of 2TB from a PCIe SSD. A variety of Nvidia GPUs are available, going all the way up to the high-performance GeForce RTX 4090 mobile GPU. It also features a fast-charging battery that can reach 80% capacity in just 30 minutes, according to Lenovo. Finally, its 16-inch screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 240Hz.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a solid choice for gamers who don't want to spend too much money but still get some of the latest technology. Critics have ranked it highly, with particular praise going to its affordability and value for money.