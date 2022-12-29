MSI Unveils New Titan Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini-LED Display

The start of the year is always an exciting time in the world of technology. With CES 2023 right around the corner, many exciting new products are about to come out. One such device is this upcoming MSI Titan GT77 gaming laptop. With a display unlike any other, and powerful hardware to match, this 4K mini-LED beast is going to be the first of such a laptop in the world. Here's what we know about it so far.

Gaming laptops often prioritize solid hardware over things like a beautiful display or long battery life. However, this can sometimes mean that you're getting a powerful laptop with a display that doesn't quite make the most out of its specifications. Similarly, some games strongly benefit from a screen that can offer an immersive experience or high refresh rates.

This is yet another problem — you may have run into laptops that prioritize refresh rates over visuals. That means they'd be more tailored toward first-person shooters and other esports titles rather than AAA games that bank on the visual aspects of gaming.

With that said, some laptop manufacturers aim to satisfy all kinds of gamers by providing a stunning graphics experience alongside proper refresh rates. All signs point to the MSI Titan GT77 being one of these "unicorn" laptops that offer up both.