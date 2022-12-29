MSI Unveils New Titan Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini-LED Display
The start of the year is always an exciting time in the world of technology. With CES 2023 right around the corner, many exciting new products are about to come out. One such device is this upcoming MSI Titan GT77 gaming laptop. With a display unlike any other, and powerful hardware to match, this 4K mini-LED beast is going to be the first of such a laptop in the world. Here's what we know about it so far.
Gaming laptops often prioritize solid hardware over things like a beautiful display or long battery life. However, this can sometimes mean that you're getting a powerful laptop with a display that doesn't quite make the most out of its specifications. Similarly, some games strongly benefit from a screen that can offer an immersive experience or high refresh rates.
This is yet another problem — you may have run into laptops that prioritize refresh rates over visuals. That means they'd be more tailored toward first-person shooters and other esports titles rather than AAA games that bank on the visual aspects of gaming.
With that said, some laptop manufacturers aim to satisfy all kinds of gamers by providing a stunning graphics experience alongside proper refresh rates. All signs point to the MSI Titan GT77 being one of these "unicorn" laptops that offer up both.
MSI's laptop may be perfect for all types of gamers
MSI's brand-new laptop comes equipped with a 17-inch AUO 4K AmLED mini-LED display. Using mini-LEDs in laptops is still a fairly new concept, but many will vouch for the technology, which has proven to be vastly superior to regular LEDs.
Because thousands of mini-LEDs are packed into a single display (as opposed to a few hundred, as is the case with LEDs), these screens are often brighter and able to deliver sharper contrasts, as well as deeper blacks. To that end, MSI promises that the screen will be delightfully bright — peaking at over 1,000 nits, with 1,008 dimming zones that serve to sharpen the image even further.
As mentioned, MSI doesn't just go all-in on the visuals with the 4K and mini-LEDs. The screen also comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz, as well as a response time of 3ms. This means it's able to hit the sweet spot for refresh rates in esports titles, all the while remaining tailored to the visual clarity of immersive RPGs.
Aside from the fantastic display, the laptop remains a bit of an enigma. It's set to launch at CES 2023, and that's when we can expect to hear more about it. It's more than likely that the Titan GT77 will come with some of the latest hardware from Nvidia and Intel, so it's probably going to be an expensive gaming beast.