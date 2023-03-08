4K Laptops That Are Worth Your Money Right Now

The world's first 4K laptop was only unveiled by Toshiba less than a decade ago, but 4K resolution has already become a relatively common feature across the top end of the segment. Creatives and designers can take advantage of 4K to sculpt their digital creations in greater detail than ever, and gamers finally can play the latest AAA releases at the same resolution as desktops have been doing for years. This all comes at a cost, of course — if your budget is on the tighter side, it's best to sacrifice 4K altogether and go for a laptop that prioritizes being affordable over having cutting-edge features.

It's also worth noting that a higher resolution screen can have a negative impact on battery life, so anyone who needs to use their device for long hours without access to a charger might want to opt for something a little more power-friendly. That said, it's hard to beat the clarity and added vibrancy that the best 4K laptop screens offer. If a 4K screen is on your must-have list, then these laptops stand out as being better value than the rest right now.