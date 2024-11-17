Are MSI Mechanical Keyboards Any Good? Here's What Users Say
There's more to PC gaming than merely putting together a unique tower, with the mouse and keyboard being essential elements in their own right. At this point, there are several major gaming keyboard brands — both good and bad — on the market to choose from, giving gamers plenty of options to choose from when coming up with or altering their setup. Among these names is the multi-faceted MSI.
MSI has been around for some time and has accumulated quite an impressive product catalogue. Full-on computers, graphics cards, motherboards, and more have built the company, along with its assortment of mechanical keyboards. When looking over its offerings, potential buyers are met with a range of price points, sizes, colors, and layouts to sort through. None quite compare to some of the weirder keyboards to release throughout the years, but their evident variations leave much to consider. Not to mention, there are also customer reviews to keep in mind.
So, do customers think about MSI keyboards? Do they think they're any good? Here's what users are saying about them.
Many customers feel MSI keyboards are worth the money
Based on what folks online have had to say about MSI's mechanical keyboard offerings, it's fair to say that most average customers are happy with their purchases.
"For under $100, this is a great mechanical keyboard. The keys are soft-press, but feel reliable. The caps wiggle a little, but expected with a mechanical keyboard. Been using for two months now, no issues," wrote ConsumedConsumer on Amazon in their MSI Forge GK71 review. Another reviewer, eric, was more than satisfied with the GK71 despite the unexpectedly high key sensitivity. Speaking to their experience with the MSI Forge GK300, Amazon reviewer Ryan Levac went as far as comparing this more budget-friendly $29.99 model to higher-end ones in terms of overall quality.
Giving more positive praise to the GK300, QuackyDucks compared it to their previous keyboard from another brand: "These switches feel like they have a bit less resistance and aren't quite as clicky/springy. But on the other hand they do appear more structurally sound and so hopefully will last longer than that keyboard." Meanwhile, in a review for the MSI Vigor GK50, Amazon user Jeffery Jelinski thoroughly broke down why the keyboard is a remarkable value for the price, $54.99, adding that the minds behind it succeeded in every area — from the keys to the lights to the size. They concluded, "There is some downright good product engineering here and the combined features allow it to punch above its weight."
With all of that said, there are some downsides to MSI's otherwise widely praised offerings that are worth noting.
MSI's offerings aren't perfect
While it may seem like MSI's mechanical keyboards can do no wrong, that's simply not the case. Like any product, they're not perfect, and users haven't shied away from highlighting their shortcomings for public benefit.
First and foremost, users haven't taken too kindly to the aforementioned sensitive key situation. "When I'm writing, just about every 4 words there's some letter double typed and it's ridiculous," commented Amazon user Griffin in their MSI Vigor GK50 review. Amazon's James Wilson even reported their GK50 up and dying on them out of the blue. Jonathan Barrera seemed to have a similar poor experience with their MSI Vigor GK30, explaining, "DID NOT POWER ON. Unit did not connect to computer, it was defective."
Another widespread point of contention is the light capabilities of MSI's keyboards. "It is NOT an RGB Keyboard. Fixed 6 rows, non adjustable color per row. Pull a Key cap shows it is a single color LED underneath, NOT an RGB LED," commented Don about the MSI Forge GK300's light system. ACE wasn't impressed with the lights of their keyboard, a GK30, either, writing that even at its fullest settings it leaves much to be desired. "Doesn't work with mystic light. I also couldn't get the light to stop doing its rainbow thing or turn off," shared Jeremiah ploman of their MSI Forge GK100.
At the end of the day, while these reviews can inform your buying decisions, there's no guarantee your experience with MSI keyboards will be exactly the same. All you can do is know what you need, research thoroughly, and employ the tips for choosing the best mechanical gaming keyboard to, hopefully, make the right selection for you.