Are MSI Mechanical Keyboards Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Based on what folks online have had to say about MSI's mechanical keyboard offerings, it's fair to say that most average customers are happy with their purchases.

"For under $100, this is a great mechanical keyboard. The keys are soft-press, but feel reliable. The caps wiggle a little, but expected with a mechanical keyboard. Been using for two months now, no issues," wrote ConsumedConsumer on Amazon in their MSI Forge GK71 review. Another reviewer, eric, was more than satisfied with the GK71 despite the unexpectedly high key sensitivity. Speaking to their experience with the MSI Forge GK300, Amazon reviewer Ryan Levac went as far as comparing this more budget-friendly $29.99 model to higher-end ones in terms of overall quality.

Giving more positive praise to the GK300, QuackyDucks compared it to their previous keyboard from another brand: "These switches feel like they have a bit less resistance and aren't quite as clicky/springy. But on the other hand they do appear more structurally sound and so hopefully will last longer than that keyboard." Meanwhile, in a review for the MSI Vigor GK50, Amazon user Jeffery Jelinski thoroughly broke down why the keyboard is a remarkable value for the price, $54.99, adding that the minds behind it succeeded in every area — from the keys to the lights to the size. They concluded, "There is some downright good product engineering here and the combined features allow it to punch above its weight."

With all of that said, there are some downsides to MSI's otherwise widely praised offerings that are worth noting.