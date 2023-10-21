12 Keyboards So Weird We Can't Believe They Actually Exist

Language is perhaps humanity's greatest invention. Language helps us communicate effectively by giving nuance and emphasis to messages, and its versatility only increased with the creation of writing — after all, people can now connect over long distances and even time to record their thoughts and observations. While early writings were created by hand, the invention of typewriters and keyboards let people write faster, and computers have made keyboards more common than ever before.

Keyboards are crucial for many aspects of using a computer, including browsing the internet, playing PC games, and writing articles about keyboards. Most keyboards are functionally and physically the same. An individual keyboard's feel might differ between mechanical and chiclet designs, but they are still primarily flat planes with raised buttons that you tap with your fingers while your palms face downwards. While this design is as standard as the QWERTY layout of keys, a few manufacturers occasionally try to reinvent the wheel.

Some have changed the layout of keys, while others altered the shapes of keyboards to make them more ergonomic and less likely to cause repetitive strain injuries or carpal tunnel syndrome. However, some keyboards break all the rules and try to look as weird as possible. Why follow the crowd when you can break the mold? Here are some of the weirdest keyboards ever devised.