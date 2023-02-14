The 10 Most Bizarre Desktop PCs Ever Designed

Most PC cases follow one simple rule: Cram all the components, wires, and cooling systems into one space while making sure they have enough room to breathe. It's a simple design, but is it really the most efficient one? Some manufacturers don't think so.

The DeepCool Tristellar looks less like a computer case and more like the footprint of a sci-fi robot. Instead of using a main cavity to store all the components, this unique case is divided into three chambers: One for the GPU and SSD, one for the power supply and hard drive, and one for the motherboard and cooling system. Theoretically, this compartmentalized design improves airflow and keeps the components cooler. In practice, the Tristellar creates quite the setpiece. The custom PC company CyberPowerPC was so smitten with the unique, tridactyl design that it used the Tristeller for its Trinity Xtreme line of PCs. But why stop with three chambers when you can have four?

DeepCool built upon the success of its Tristellar to produce the Quadstellar, which added one more chamber to make the case like the footprint of an Imperial AT-AT — and give PC builders more room to work with. Thanks to the additional chamber, the Quadstellar can fit more and more powerful components without sacrificing cooling, and it even came with an app that let users control its RGB lighting and extendable front flaps. Unfortunately, DeepCool has discontinued support for the app.