The 10 Most Valuable Old Nintendo Accessories

Nintendo has always been known as something of an innovator in gaming. Not only did the company help popularize the home console, but they have often been at the forefront of developing new technologies and features. Some examples of Nintendo's early innovations include 3D visuals in the 3DS, motion controls for the Wii, and haptic feedback from the Nintendo 64's Tumble Pak. So it shouldn't be all that surprising that Nintendo has released a vast array of accessories over the years, expanding the capabilities of its various handheld and home consoles.

Many of these accessories have become sought after by collectors due to their rarity, increasing the value of these peripherals. Some are harder to come by because they are so old, while others may only have been produced in small numbers thanks to low demand or the fact they were often only made available in specific regions.

That means gamers may be sitting on a small fortune if they own any of these bizarre and rare Nintendo accessories.