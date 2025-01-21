5 Pros & 5 Cons Of Upgrading To Nvidia's New RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards

At CES 2025, Nvidia announced its new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. These cards are touted as extremely capable and insanely powerful, able to stand up to the demands of both gamers and enterprise users. Thanks to a new set of features, these GPUs can also be attractive to those who already own a high-end RTX card for themselves. However, outside of waiting for benchmarks and taking advantage of anticipated deals, there are a few other factors to consider before deciding whether it's worth upgrading to the new RTX 50 series.

You can always look for signs that it might be time to upgrade to an Nvidia RTX graphics card. You're unlikely to find most 40 series GPUs at a reasonable price today, but if you already have one for yourself, the question of whether to upgrade becomes more difficult to answer. As of this article's publication, the new cards have yet to be released, which means you'll have to wait and see if their real-world performance is as impressive as the company claims it to be. Even so, there are some easily measurable aspects of the 50 series to compare them to older generations, so it's not impossible to plan things out before they're available to the public.