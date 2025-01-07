NVIDIA RTX 5070 Vs 5080 Vs. 5090: How Do These GPUs Compare In Price & Performance?

At CES 2025, Nvidia lifted the covers from its next-gen desktop and laptop graphics cards based on the Blackwell architecture. The company introduced three GPUs in the GeForce RTX 5000 series, arming them with fourth-gen ray-tracing cores and fifth-gen Tensor cores. At the summit is the GeForce RTX 5090, which features an astounding 92 billion transistors and delivers an impressive 3,352 AI TOPS performance.

Nvidia is touting a straight 2x gain in raw output compared to its yesteryear flagship, the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics engine. Notably, the company has also paid special attention to the laptop versions as well, noting that the GeForce Blackwell GPUs for laptops offer "all the features of desktop models." Tailored even for thin and light laptops, the chip titan claims the Max-Q flavor of its GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards offers a 40% gain in battery life.

One of the most exciting additions arriving atop the new Nvidia GPUs is DLSS 4, which brings Transformer-based DLSS Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution models into the picture. In games, the system would deliver increased details, higher stability, less ghosting, and improved anti-aliasing.

To tone down latency in games, the GeForce RTX 5000 series silicon also enables a tech called Frame Warp, which speeds up frame rendering and reduces latency by up to 75%, claims the company. AI infusion is another core upgrade this year, and it injects RTX Neural Shaders into the mix. The end result, per the company, is "a massive leap in realism for game characters and environments."