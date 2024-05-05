Is The RTX 4090 Still Good For Gaming In 2024?

Every PC gamer knows that your games are only as good as your graphics card. Whether you're trying to outgun your opponents in Valve's "Counterstrike" or fighting a raid boss in Bungie's "Destiny 2," your GPU will determine whether you can crank up the graphics and frame rate for maximum visuals and precision. Nvidia became one of the biggest desktop GPU makers thanks to the performance of RTX series of graphics cards. Even if you buy from another highly-ranked major graphics card brand such as versions like this ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, you're probably getting an RTX card underneath it.

Nvidia's chips have been well-regarded for a long time. Many of the company's most recent inventions have helped make possible the AI hype and boom that's going around the tech industry. And its consumer line of RTX 4090 graphics chips in particular are considered among the most powerful consumer-grade graphics card on the market.

But should you still buy an RTX 4090 in 2024? The answer seems obvious. After all, if it's the best GPU money can buy, then that's the end of the story, right?

Well, the value of a graphics card depends on a lot more than pure performance relative to the competition. Once we factor in the difference in price between the 4090 and its RTX siblings and fold in the expected life cycle of this generation of graphics cards, the calculus is a lot more complicated.