Henry Cavill Talks His Next PC Build And Why He May Not Pick An RTX 4090

Actor and avid PC gamer Henry Cavill is looking to come up with his next computer build, but this time, he might not be too keen on using Nvidia's new BFGPU — the RTX 4090. Cavill made waves on social media recently, albeit with divisive outcomes. The actor thrilled fans when he officially announced his return as the Man of Steel (via SlashFilm). At the same time, however, he also inadvertently disappointed "The Witcher" fans by withdrawing from Netflix's popular fantasy series altogether, according to Looper.

On the other hand, Nvidia made some big announcements as well, when it unveiled its next-generation RTX 40 GPU lineup in September. The RTX 4090 stood out as the top-of-the-line entry, as it features Nvidia's latest Ada Lovelace architecture. It boasts performance gains that are said to be twice as fast as the RTX 3090 Ti, which was regarded as the BFGPU's best iteration. Needless to say, the RTX 4090 is certainly a beefy graphics card fit for a returning Superman, who's also planning on upgrading his PC setup real soon. With a new BFGPU leading the pack, it's safe to assume Cavill would want the cream-of-the-crop on his next gaming PC build. Or is it?