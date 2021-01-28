RTX 30-series scalpers are making bank while regular customers wait for restocks

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on an RTX 30-series card, you’ve likely heard scalpers mentioned more than once. Scalpers – people who are buying hard-to-find products and reselling them at high prices through sites like eBay – get a lot of blame for these stock shortages from regular consumers who are trying to get a graphics card or a console themselves, but how much of an impact are they actually having? A new set of data suggests that at the very least, scalpers are making a decent chunk of change from the RTX 30-series cards they’ve been reselling.

Data engineer Michael Discoll (as reported by PCMag) has been analyzing scalpers and their sales on two platforms – eBay and StockX – and has found that they’ve collectively sold around $61.5 million worth of product through both websites. Specifically, Discroll estimates that scalpers have sold around $50 million worth of RTX 30-series cards through eBay, with an additional $11.5 million sold through StockX.

That, obviously, is a ton of product, and their profits are too shabby either. Discroll estimates that scalpers have made around $12.2 million in profit from eBay sales and a further $2.8 million from sales on StockX. He also estimated the profit pulled in by both platforms through these sales, with eBay’s figure sitting at $5.7 million and StockX’s around $1.03 million. Not too bad at all, and perhaps a very good indication that these scalpers aren’t going to stop any time soon.

All told, Driscoll tracked 39,064 RTX 30-series sales through eBay and an additional 10,616 through StockX, which means that scalpers have sold just a hair under 50,000 cards through both websites. Obviously, we don’t know how big a percentage of all card sales that is since we don’t know how many cards NVIDIA and its manufacturing partners have produced and sold, but regardless, 50,000 is no small amount.

Driscoll’s stats track all of the cards in the RTX 30-series, including the 3060 Ti. In his latest blog post, he even says that he was wrong in the assumption that the release of the 3060 Ti would lower prices, thanks mostly to new tariffs on graphics cards which saw the prices of retail GPUs go up. In short – scalper prices are higher now than they were when these cards first went on sale, and with continued short supply, the problem of resellers is not likely one that will soon be solved. Be sure to read through Discroll’s full report, as it’s packed with fascinating data.