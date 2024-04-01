3 Signs It Might Be Time To Upgrade To An NVIDIA RTX Graphics Card

There's nothing quite like booting up your gaming rig and diving into the latest open-world, FPS, or action-platformer titles. According to Statista, sites like Steam started with just 72 games released in their first year but featured over 12,000 titles in 2023. With so much electronic entertainment at your fingertips, your only challenge is figuring out which game to play first, right? Unfortunately, you might also have to consider your aging hardware when choosing your next virtual adventure.

While advancing technology has brought game development forward by leaps and bounds, it's also made titles more challenging to run. Fortunately, for PC users, developers include a list of minimum specifications to help indicate which components, like the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU), are required to provide a decent experience when running the title.

Some players have found workarounds that still allow them to run games on older systems, albeit with several concessions, causing some to put off upgrading. But there are some compelling reasons you may consider retiring that old GTX card for a newer RTX variant. Fortunately, if you decide to upgrade, your old rig need not go to waste, with several unexpected uses for old PC towers.