11 Important PC Maintenance Tips You Need To Know

Keeping your computer clean — inside and out — is vital for your PC. If you have a laptop, keeping things clean is a little simpler. All your major components are safely tucked away so they won't collect dust, and you should only need to clean the laptop's keyboard and screen regularly. When cleaning a laptop screen or any monitor screen used with a desktop tower, there are a few dos and don'ts to keep in mind. Most importantly, be gentle and use products specifically designed for cleaning screens, like microfiber cloths or screen wipes.

If you have a desktop tower, it's important to keep everything dust-free. On a more regular basis, you can wipe the dust away from the tower's panels with a microfiber cloth. If the dust buildup is more severe, you can remove your PC's panels and use compressed air or WD-40 Contact Cleaner to blow the dust away. For an even more intense clean, you can safely clean the inside of your computer: remove the internal components, lay them all out gently on paper towels, and clean them with compressed air and a microfiber cloth.

You don't have to remove the internal components if you don't feel comfortable, and this deep clean isn't something you necessarily have to do regularly. However, if you go ahead with deep cleaning inside your PC, you might consider investing in an anti-static wristband to prevent damage to your components.