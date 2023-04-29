Dos And Don'ts For Cleaning Your TV Or Computer Screen

Televisions and computers are a couple of household items that require periodic care and maintenance in terms of cleanliness. They are essentially dust magnets and can even be considered potentially germ-ridden high-touch surfaces as well, which means fingerprint marks are bound to accumulate on them and eventually impede your view of the display. To ensure that your eye fatigue is minimized, you need to regularly keep your TV or computer screen free and clear from specks, smudges, and streaks.

Like a lot of electronics, television and computer screens are fragile equipment that needs to be treated carefully. They are made from materials that are sensitive to harsh chemicals and tough handling. Cleaning them will require a little bit of gentleness and know-how when it comes to choosing cleaning implements. Ready to give your TV or computer screen a much-needed wipe-down? There are some things you should do, as well as a few things you should avoid.