10 Laptop Backpacks That Will Safely Protect Your Devices

For many of us, laptops are an indispensable part of our working lives. A decent- to high-end laptop will stretch well into four figures, so it's imperative that it's well-protected when we're carrying it around. Yet, there are plenty of people out there who remain happy to carry around their thousand-dollar laptop in a bag that offers little more protection than a canvas tote. There's nothing wrong with that if you're only traveling on occasion, but for commuters, frequent flyers, or digital nomads, spending a little extra on a proper protective backpack is undoubtedly the way to go.

To decide on the best type of backpack for you, make sure to consider your traveling environment and usual mode of transport. For example, those in rainy parts of the world should probably factor in a good level of water resistance, and frequent flyers should look for something TSA-friendly. Once you've worked out what you need, take a look at the backpacks below and see which one works best for you. They are all among the best on the market when it comes to all-around protection, with each one offering its own particular strengths to protect its cargo against the hazards of everyday life.