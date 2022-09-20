Why Is My PC So Slow?

We've all had those days where doing any tasks on our PC felt like it was running on molasses. This is especially noticeable with modern computer hardware, that's generally expected to move like lightning.

All computer hardware slows down over time. A freshly-installed operating system isn't full of junk files, many running apps, or anything else that might slow it down — but it's not always as simple as that.

As we use our computers daily, the amount of data we store ramps up, slowing them down. Some changes in our daily habits can alleviate this. Hardware can also fail, although this usually shows drastic failures and not gradual slowdowns.

If you're running into issues regularly, it's important to have a list of options to troubleshoot the source of your slow PC. The methods we have here use inbuilt Windows tools or free-to-use third-party apps that are community favorites. If you get through the list below — or even get to a point where you no longer need to try other options, you'll either have a faster PC or know what you need to upgrade to get there.