How To Fix Missing Device Drivers On Windows 11

Device drivers let your computer's hardware "talk to" and interface with the operating system powering that hardware. For Windows 11, upgrading or installing the operating system installs all necessary drivers too. After the OS is set up, Windows Update automatically checks the hardware for updates and handles the driver installation.

But sometimes, Windows Update lags behind the rollout of the latest drivers for your hardware. It might miss some devices altogether. Drivers can also break, leaving your devices — screen, printer, peripherals, or hard drives — misbehaving (via Microsoft).

You can get those drivers yourself if your hardware malfunctions (often following an OS upgrade). There are plenty of options to correct driver errors. Windows Update can find and install missing drivers, or you can do it manually for each device. Also, you can go to the manufacturer's official support page and download the drivers. Detecting and fixing missing device drivers is often simple. The following guide details all three methods.