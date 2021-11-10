OWC Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD is insanely fast and expensive

OWC has announced its new Accelsior 8M2 PCIe SSD, a new storage solution that offers an enormous 64TB capacity, as well as speeds up to 26,000MB/s combined with a plug-and-play design. The new model is suitable for Windows PCs, Linux machines, and the 2019 Mac Pro. OWC claims the 8M2 is the fastest PCIe SSD on the market in addition to offering the highest capacity available.

The 8M2 is a pricey storage solution for professionals and enthusiasts who want blistering speeds and a huge storage capacity. To help put things in perspective, the new OWC storage solution can, for example, handle editing up to 16 8K ProRes444 video streams, making it an appealing option for professional video editors, photographers, game developers, and anyone who want to max out the quality of their VR gaming rig.

This beastly storage solution boasts “ultra-reliable” speeds up to 26,000MB/s, according to OWC, which pairs the performance with a high-efficiency design to dissipate heat. The 8M2 is designed to take advantage of the full PCIe bandwidth, working out to 26GB of data transfer per second.

All eight of the NVMe M.2 SSD slots in the new 8M2 model are able to max out their full x4 data throughput lanes, plus OWC bundles the drive with SoftRAID XT for creating and managing RAID arrays. The plug-and-play design means the 8M2 doesn’t require drivers. In addition to up to a five-year limited warranty, OWC says the units are pretested and certified for reliable use over the model’s lifespan.

In light of the huge storage capacity option, OWC says it has teamed with Acronis to give 8M2 buyers a year of personal backup and antivirus services. The product includes, among other things, the ability to restore data if necessary, as well as full image backups, disk cloning, and support for hybrid local/cloud backups to suit various needs.

OWC offers some flexibility for buyers, including offering the Accelsior 8M2 with a $799 USD 0TB option for consumers who want to install their own storage drives. Buyers who need the drives with the 8M2 can purchase the product with storage capacity options ranging from 2TB to 64TB, but the cost is hefty. The 8M2 with 2TB is priced at $1,299 USD, while the 64TB version tops out at $12,999 USD.