EA Play joins Xbox Game Pass for PC this week: What you need to know

Back in November, Microsoft started bundling EA Play – a subscription service from Electronic Arts – in with Xbox Game Pass. It was a pretty big win for Game Pass subscribers, as it added a large number of EA-published to games to the service. There was just one problem with November’s roll out: EA Play was initially only available to Game Pass subscribers on console, while PC players had to wait.

Fast forward a few months and Microsoft and EA are looking to close that gap between the console and PC versions of Game Pass. Microsoft announced today that EA Play will be available in Xbox Game Pass on PC beginning tomorrow, March 18th. EA Play will go live in the PC iteration of Game Pass at 2 PM PDT/5 PM EDT, so those EA games should be ready to go when most of here in the US get home from work tomorrow.

When EA Play goes live, Microsoft says that more than 60 EA games will be added to Xbox Game Pass. Anyone with a subscription to the standalone version of Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which bundles the console and PC versions of Game Pass with an Xbox Live Gold subscription – will be able to download and play these games after they go live.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also get some perks within the EA Play app on PC, as they’re technically getting a subscription to EA’s service as well. There are in-game rewards up for grabs for various EA games each month, and EA offers discounts on its games to EA Play subscribers as well. It’s worth noting that EA Play also grants 10-hour demos of new and upcoming games, so you can put that to work to take new EA games through an extended trial before you buy.

Keep in mind that as EA Play goes live in Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, it’ll be launching alongside Star Wars: Squadrons. This is EA’s most recent Star Wars game, and while it’s fairly narrow in focus, it’s still a very good space combat game worth checking out for anyone who’s a Star Wars fan. You can find instructions on how to tap into EA Play using your Game Pass subscription in the video embedded above, but otherwise, look for these EA games to drop tomorrow.