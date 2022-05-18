How To Clear Cache On Mac

Much like web browsers and apps, your Mac has its own system cache, which temporarily stores data in the background as a way to both make software installation faster and reduce internet data usage (via Apple). Similar to other browsers and apps, that cached data may start to pile up — eating away at storage space, possibly slowing down performance, or even causing errors if that cached data becomes corrupted.

However, your Mac's cache can be cleared out as a remedy, precaution, or for any other reason you want, really. It's a simple process compared to what you need to do for a smartphone or web browser, but you do have to go through a specific series of folders in order to reach the files you need to delete. The main reason to clear out a cache is to free up storage space, according to TechTimes, though a bloated cache could also cause some processes to run more slowly. There are also privacy concerns, as sometimes the data being cached can contain personal information.

It's unlikely that clearing your Mac's cache will cause any issues, but if you have concerns over removing certain bits of data, you can simply choose to not remove those specific items. Clearing out your Mac's cache can free up more storage space on your hard drive, possibly resulting in a temporary performance dip for certain functions as things get back up to speed. Or, if it was causing performance issues, you could see improvement instead.