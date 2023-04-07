How To Check Your Windows Computer's CPU Temperature

If you think your CPU is getting too hot, there are a number of fixes you can try. First, make sure that your computer is not in an area where it's going to trap its own heat or absorb heat from the environment. This could mean moving your desktop out of a sunny spot to make sure that it has access to fresh, cool air, and that it can expel the hot air properly. In the case of a laptop, increasing ventilation can be as simple as putting it on a hard surface instead of a blanket or your lap, where the fabric could be blocking the fan intake.

Your second port-of-call for an overheating CPU should be to visually inspect the fans and intake filters. First, double-check that all the fans are properly connected to the motherboard. When your CPU is under load, check that the fans are spinning. Some PC fans have a mean time to failure rating (MTTF or MTBF), or life expectancy, of as much as 490,000 hours. After the MTTF has elapsed, failures become more frequent. If you notice dirty fans or filers, use a clean paintbrush or canned air to clean your system and check the temperatures again.

If cleaning your system didn't work, it may be time to replace your thermal paste. In the case of a water cooling system, verify that the pump is still working and replace any necessary components.