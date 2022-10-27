How To Easily Clear The Cache In Windows 11

While cache files help a computer remember specific usage patterns and deliver a smooth user experience, too many cache files can clutter your storage. Further, corrupted cache files can cause your system to glitch, slow down loading times, and degrade the overall performance. Do you have to live with a rather slow PC, or is there something you can do about the cache files?

You can do many things to maintain Windows 11 computer's speed, and clearing out the cache is one of them. Before we begin with the ways to clear the cache on your Windows 11 PC, let us walk you through the basics of cache, what it is and why you need to remove it. As per PC manufacturer HP, the cache is a term used for the storage (called cache memory) that contains temporary files created by a computer. These files help computers access information faster than if they accessed it directly from the RAM (via techtarget).

Over time, your PC generates cache files. However, the problem starts when your PC accommodates a large number of such files, occupying more space on your drive than you would think. As the free space on your computer goes down, so does its performance. As your system creates new cache files, the old ones might get corrupted, resulting in errors and glitches. Clearing the cache also frees up a good amount of storage on your hard drive.